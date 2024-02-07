Tell us: Do you still use a landline phone?

Conjure an image of a kitchen of yesteryear, and chances are, there’s a landline phone somewhere in there.

For much of the 20th century, landlines — be they rotary, wall-mounted, or cordless — were the dominant way Americans communicated across distances Who among us doesn’t have a memory of waiting for a sibling or parent to hang up so you could get your turn? Can’t you still hear the drone of the dial tone?

Though landlines have largely fallen out of favor since the advent of cell phones, they haven’t completely gone the way of the VCR or the 8-track. Some people have kept them in case cell phone towers are knocked out and there’s an emergency, or, ironically, as a way to combat digital fatigue.