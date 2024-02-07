For first time in two decades, US buys more from Mexico than China

Villarreal said foreign companies, particularly those seeking to sell within North America, saw Mexico as a viable alternative to China for several reasons, including the simmering trade tensions between the United States and China.

In 2021, Villarreal resigned as Caterpillar’s director general in Mexico and began nurturing ties with companies looking to shift manufacturing from China to Mexico. He found a client in Hisun, a Chinese producer of all-terrain vehicles, which hired Villarreal to establish a $152 million manufacturing site in Saltillo, an industrial hub in northern Mexico.

WASHINGTON — In the depths of the pandemic, as global supply chains buckled and the cost of shipping a container to China soared nearly twentyfold, Marco Villarreal spied an opportunity.

“The stars are aligning for Mexico,” he said.

New data released Wednesday showed that Mexico outpaced China to become the United States’ top source of official imports for the first time in 20 years — a significant shift that highlights how increased tensions between Washington and Beijing are altering trade flows.

The United States’ trade deficit with China narrowed significantly last year, with imports from the country dropping 20 percent to $427.2 billion, the data show. American consumers and businesses turned to Mexico, Europe, South Korea, India, Canada, and Vietnam for auto parts, shoes, toys, and raw materials.

Mexican exports to the United States were roughly the same as last year, at $475.6 billion.

The United States’ total trade deficit in goods and services, which consists of exports minus imports, narrowed 18.7 percent. Overall US exports to the world increased slightly in 2023 from the previous year, despite a strong dollar and a soft global economy.

US imports fell annually as Americans bought less crude oil and chemicals and fewer consumer goods, including cellphones, clothes, camping gear, toys, and furniture.

The recent weakness in imports, and drop-off in trade with China, has partially been a reflection of the pandemic. American consumers stuck at home during the pandemic snapped up Chinese-made laptops, toys, COVID-19 tests, athleisure, furniture, and home exercise equipment.

Even as concerns about the coronavirus faded in 2022, the United States continued to import a lot of Chinese products, as bottlenecks at congested US ports finally cleared and businesses restocked their warehouses.

“The world couldn’t get access to enough Chinese goods in ’21, and it gorged on Chinese goods in ’22,” said Brad Setser, an economist and senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. “Everything has been normalizing since then.”

But beyond the unusual swings in annual patterns in the last few years, trade data is beginning to provide compelling evidence that years of heightened tensions have significantly chipped away at the United States’ trading relationship with China.

In 2023, US quarterly imports from China were at roughly the same level as they were 10 years ago, despite a decade of growth in the US economy and rising US imports from elsewhere in the world.

“We are decoupling, and that’s weighing heavily on trade flows,” Mark Zandi, the chief economist of Moody’s Analytics, said of the United States and China.

Economists say the relative decrease in trade with China is clearly linked to the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration and then maintained by the Biden administration.

Research by Caroline Freund, the dean of the University of California, San Diego’s School of Global Policy and Strategy, showed that trade with China fell for products that have high tariffs, such as screwdrivers and smoke detectors, while trade in products that do not have tariffs, such as hair dryers and microwave ovens, continued to grow.

Ralph Ossa, the chief economist for the World Trade Organization, said trade between the United States and China had not collapsed, but that it had been growing about 30 percent more slowly than trade between those countries and the rest of the world.

There were two episodes in recent history where US trade with China slowed notably, he said. The first was when trade tensions between the countries escalated in 2018. The second was when Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting the United States and its allies to impose strict sanctions and further reshuffling global trade relationships.

“There was a period where geopolitics didn’t really matter for trade much, but as uncertainty increases in the world, we do see that trade becomes more sensitive to these positions,” said Stela Rubinova, a research economist at the World Trade Organization.

Some economists caution that the US reduction in trade with China might not be as sharp as bilateral data shows. That is because like Hisun, the Chinese vehicle producer, some multinationals have shifted portions of their manufacturing out of China and into other countries but continued sourcing some raw materials and parts from China.

In other cases, companies may simply be routing goods that are actually made in China through other countries to avoid US tariffs.

US trade statistics do not record such products as coming from China, even though a significant portion of their value would have been created there.

Freund, who wrote a recent paper on the subject, said the two countries’ trade relationship was “definitely being attenuated, but not as much as the official statistics suggest.”

Still, geopolitical risks are clearly pushing companies to look to other markets, particularly those with low costs and stable trading relationships with the United States, such as Mexico.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.