Bird sightings on Cape Cod

The Western kingbird and lark sparrow continued at the Salt Pond visitor’s center in Eastham.

A greater white-fronted goose was at the head of Muddy Creek in Chatham.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 3 Pacific loons, a pomarine jaeger, 4 thick-billed murre, 950 razorbills, 442 common murres, 95 black-legged kittiwakes, 28 Iceland gulls, and 20 snow buntings. At nearby MacMillan Pier there were 4 harlequin ducks and a black guillemot.

Birds in the Hyannis area included a black-headed gull, a semipalmated plover, a black vulture, and a palm warbler.

Advertisement

Other sightings around the Cape included 2 rusty blackbirds in Sandwich, a Western willet in Chatham and another in West Dennis, 2 piping plovers at Seagull Beach in Dennis, a short-eared owl in Chatham, an American bittern at Fort Hill in Eastham, a clay-colored sparrow and an orange-crowned warbler elsewhere in Eastham, another orange-crowned warbler in Brewster, a killdeer in Orleans, a Lincoln’s sparrow at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and 3 American woodcocks in Truro.