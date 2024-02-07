Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Jan. 30) as reported to Mass Audubon.
A greater white-fronted goose was at the head of Muddy Creek in Chatham.
The Western kingbird and lark sparrow continued at the Salt Pond visitor’s center in Eastham.
Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 3 Pacific loons, a pomarine jaeger, 4 thick-billed murre, 950 razorbills, 442 common murres, 95 black-legged kittiwakes, 28 Iceland gulls, and 20 snow buntings. At nearby MacMillan Pier there were 4 harlequin ducks and a black guillemot.
Birds in the Hyannis area included a black-headed gull, a semipalmated plover, a black vulture, and a palm warbler.
Other sightings around the Cape included 2 rusty blackbirds in Sandwich, a Western willet in Chatham and another in West Dennis, 2 piping plovers at Seagull Beach in Dennis, a short-eared owl in Chatham, an American bittern at Fort Hill in Eastham, a clay-colored sparrow and an orange-crowned warbler elsewhere in Eastham, another orange-crowned warbler in Brewster, a killdeer in Orleans, a Lincoln’s sparrow at Wellfleet Bay sanctuary, and 3 American woodcocks in Truro.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.