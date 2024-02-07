Julian Edelman feasts on his ‘Last Meals,’ shares lessons learned from Bill Belichick

Julian Edelman has quite the buffet in mind for his final feast.

The former Patriots star and three-time Super Bowl champion joins chef Josh Scherer for a new episode of “Last Meals” airing on Thursday. Created by the folks behind Good Mythical Morning, the food talk show features famous guests, who stop by to munch on their ideal last meal while answering questions from Scherer.

Edelman’s spread includes a bagel with deviled eggs, a mission-style burrito with pan-fried chicken potstickers, plus a French dip sandwich and smash burger, accompanied with fries and a Coke. For dessert, the former Super Bowl MVP dines on a hot fudge sundae.