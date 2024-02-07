Julian Edelman feasts on his ‘Last Meals,’ shares lessons learned from Bill Belichick

Julian Edelman has quite the buffet in mind for his final feast.
The former Patriots star and three-time Super Bowl champion joins chef Josh Scherer for a new episode of “Last Meals” airing on Thursday. Created by the folks behind Good Mythical Morning, the food talk show features famous guests, who stop by to munch on their ideal last meal while answering questions from Scherer.
Edelman’s spread includes a bagel with deviled eggs, a mission-style burrito with pan-fried chicken potstickers, plus a French dip sandwich and smash burger, accompanied with fries and a Coke. For dessert, the former Super Bowl MVP dines on a hot fudge sundae.
In addition to sharing his calorie-filled last meal, Edelman opens about his time with former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
“One thing that stood out the most to me was his preparation process for when he’s doing a job,” Edelman says in an exclusive clip from the episode shared with the Globe. “The way he prepares and his attention to detail.”
Edelman goes on to praise Belichick for his ability to break down his game plan into simple terms that his players could execute.
“He broke it down to simple forms for every guy to really understand what his vision was,” Edelman said. “I just thought, man, this guy, he’s like a computer.”
Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.