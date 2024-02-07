Three food families; three Chinatown (and beyond) stories

Laurence Louie, 36, runs Rubato, a Hong Kong-style bao café in Quincy. He was recently nominated as a James Beard Best Chef: Northeast. Not bad for a guy who took over a small bakery from his mom in August 2022, while COVID-19 was still simmering.

In honor of the Lunar New Year on Saturday, Feb. 10, here’s the story of three second-generation Chinese-American restaurateurs, each with their own unique menus — and memories.

“As a Chinese-American, I’m trying to figure out how to touch on pieces of nostalgia and what makes me feel good as a chef, as an eater. The surprising piece of it was that it struck a chord beyond other Chinese-Americans, beyond the community in Quincy. I think other people feel that comfort as well,” Louie says.

A chord indeed: His mom, Joyce Chan, originally ran the space as a bakery-slash-music studio, where her rock band practiced at night. Both the band and bakery were called Contempo. Chan came to Boston from Hong Kong as a 21-year-old, living with three siblings and her parents in a two-bedroom apartment. College funds went to her brother. But she wanted a degree, too.

“My mom was pretty exceptional. … She worked four jobs, paid her way through UMass Boston, and had a degree in history. She became a teacher at Charlestown High School. She had an untapped passion for music. She decided to start learning music on her own. She taught herself piano and started a Chinese rock band,” Louie says.

She founded Contempo, practicing in a small space on Kneeland Street. Priced out, she and her drummer landed a cheaper space on Hancock Street in Quincy. It was part bakery (which her drummer wanted) and part rock hangout (Chan’s choice). Chan ran the business side.

Louie was just a 13-year-old in Brookline at the time, watching his mom commute to Charlestown and then to Quincy to do the books, returning home late at night. At the time, he never could’ve imagined that he’d take over the space.

“When I started cooking, I was always like: ‘Oh, I want to be a real chef. I want to cook fancy food, and I want to have a sit-down restaurant.’ … The bakery never really fit into that dream as much. But, from her, I learned how to hustle.

“It seems ridiculous to be a full-time teacher, which is already an incredibly difficult job. And then you own a business, which is another incredibly difficult job. Then, to have a band, and still come home to your family every night? It’s pretty crazy. It taught me how to grind,” he says.

Laurence Louie, flanked by mom Joyce Chan and wife Rary Ratsifa.

Louie spent a few years as a community organizer in Chinatown before traveling to Guangzhou, China, where he met his wife and studied cooking, apprenticing at a hand-pulled noodle shop. Back home, he landed a job at Ana Sortun’s Oleana, with no idea how special it was.

“I’d never eaten out in nice restaurants. Applebee’s was a nice meal to me at that time. And my sister was like: ‘They’ve won a James Beard award.’ I’m like, ‘What’s that?’” he says with a laugh.

He learned fast. High-profile jobs in London followed, until his mom called him home during the pandemic.

“She said: ‘I’m turning 70 this year. Do you want this bakery? Otherwise, I’m probably going to sell it.’”

It wasn’t the fancy restaurant he envisioned, but he saw potential in downtown Quincy. His mom’s band still practices in the basement. And she swipes bao from time to time, too.

“It looks like a bunch of thieves just pulling out speakers and guitar amps and stuff out of the basement while we’re open for service. But it’s really nice,” Louie says.

Laurence Louie and his mom, Joyce Chan, in 2001. Courtesy photo

Brian Moy: Remaking Chinatown

Brian Moy runs Chinatown restaurants Ruckus (noodles) and Shojo (cocktails and small plates). Soon he’ll reopen his family’s longtime dim sum parlor, China Pearl. Moy’s great-grandfather came to Worcester from Guangzhou, also known as Canton, China, and worked in restaurants. Life has come full circle: Moy now lives in Canton, Mass., and runs several of his own. Moy’s father, Ricky, came to Boston in 1962 and found work as a busser at the original China Pearl, which opened in 1960.

“At the time, it was a much smaller community in Chinatown. ... He lived over in the South End, and his first job was at China Pearl within his first week. Throughout the years, he had different businesses in Chinatown: a convenience store, a well-known driving school, a travel agency. Those were my first memories,” he recalls.

In 1980, Ricky Moy opened Ho Yuen Ting on Hudson Street, with aunts, uncles, and grandparents in the kitchen — a true family restaurant. Brian was born in 1981, and that’s where they gathered for family celebrations. It cemented the Moy family legacy in Chinatown, operating until 2006. Brian Moy turned it into Best Little Restaurant in 2016, a favorite for foodies.

In the late ‘80s, Ricky Moy bought China Pearl, a moment that stands out in his son’s mind.

“My father didn’t wear a suit back then. That summer day, he put on a suit. He was going to the bank to get his loan. I gave him a high-five and said, ‘You’ve got this, Dad.’ Lo and behold, he got approved for the loan, the family got their money together, a couple partners got involved, and we brought a dim sum chef over from Hong Kong,” he says.

In his teens, Brian Moy worked there as a busser and waiter. But that was the extent of it, as far as his dad was concerned.

Brian Moy at Shojo in Cambridge. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“Coming from a traditional Chinese family, my sister was supposed to be a doctor. I was supposed to be a lawyer. [My dad] always told me: ‘Don’t do restaurants. It’s very stressful. Just work hard in school and get a good job.’ I guess I was a little stubborn. The more he told me not to do something, the more I wanted to do it,” Moy says. “I really emulated my father, too. Whenever we walked up the China Pearl staircase — two long flights of stairs, with mirrors on both sides — he always had a pocket comb. He would take it out and brush his hair. I always carried a pocket comb. So when I walked up that staircase growing up, I’d brush my hair like he did before we entered the restaurant.”

After college, the younger Moy took over China Pearl in Woburn to prove himself and then became a partner in the family’s Quincy China Pearl location, now 18 years old. Ruckus and Shojo in Chinatown followed. Now he’s in the process of remaking the family’s marquee location, the original China Pearl, slated to reopen in a couple of months. Things are different from his dad’s era, he says: cost of labor, cost of food, and a better quality of life.

“My dad worked seven days a week. Employees worked six days a week, morning until close. That was the expectation. … Now it’s 40-hour weeks, four- or five-day workweeks,” he says. “Back then, if you were new to the country and didn’t really speak English, it was your only option. Now, as a new immigrant, you have options: You can be an Uber driver without speaking much English. You can have an online job, you can work remotely, you can do e-commerce.”

The Chinatown neighborhood is different, too.

“Weekends in Chinatown were crazy because people would come from all over to get their weekly supply of Chinese vegetables, produce, meats, et cetera. … There’s less of a need for families to come to Chinatown,” he says, thanks to other Chinatowns in Malden and Quincy.

Now, Moy sees more students and young professionals, which is partially why he opened Shojo in 2012. The new China Pearl will do a mix of modern and traditional, too.

“Chinatowns across the nation are really fighting hard to maintain their footprints. Right now, if you go into Chinatown, you’ll see it’s shadowed by all the high-rises. We joke about it in Chinatown, that we don’t have any more sunlight because of all these high-rises going up. But part of that is also because Chinatown is a historical landmark, so the buildings can’t develop higher. They have to maintain the existing building footprints,” he says.

Fortunately, Moy’s family owns the China Pearl property — “one of my father’s best business decisions,” he says — and, today, he’s proud that China Pearl is the oldest actively operating Chinese restaurant in Boston.

Moy, 42, now has two children of his own. He won’t force them into the family business. But he does sense that his dad is pleased with his career, even if he doesn’t say so.

“My father is pretty traditionally old-school. Very seldom do you get compliments, but oftentimes his friends will make comments to me: ‘You’re doing a good job. Your father is proud of you,” he says.

Brian Moy (bottom right) and Ricky Moy (bottom left) pose with family at China Pearl. Handout

Nadia Spellman: A dumpling dynasty

Nadia Spellman, 42, runs Dumpling Daughter restaurants in Brookline, Weston, and now South Boston. The name is a tribute to her mom, Sally Ling, who arrived in Boston in 1978 as a single mother, newly divorced from a New York City restaurant owner and ready to start fresh.

“She wanted to be her own boss, and so she opened her first restaurant [The Great Wall] right next to the State House. It was very high-end, and she got three stars from the Globe, I believe,” Spellman says, having saved $200,000 while married.

In 1981, she met Nadia’s father, Edward Nan Liu. By then, she was running Peking Cuisine in Chinatown, serving comfort food: dumplings, noodles, buns. Liu stopped in for a bite with his godson and began critiquing the meal.

Dumpling Daughter CEO and founder Nadia Liu Spellman, a second-generation Chinese American restaurateur, at her newest restaurant in South Boston. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“My dad ordered about 10 dishes, lobster with ginger and scallion, which my mom was the first to make in Boston using Maine New England lobster in a Chinese style. She thought it was so strange that somebody would order 10 dishes for a two-top, including a lobster for lunch. So she came out of the kitchen to see who it was, and it was a handsome, handsome guy. … So she approached him and said, ‘How is everything?’ And he said, ‘Do you want the truth, or do you want something that sounds good?’”

Nadia soon followed. The pair opened the high-end Sally Ling’s on the waterfront in 1984, bringing white-tablecloth Chinese dining to the city. Spellman was a toddler at the time. Another destination branch followed in Newton and later atop the Cambridge Hyatt.

“It was glam. So glam,” says Spellman: a three-tiered dining room with exotic art, custom-logo carpeting, and gorgeous river views.

“My parents were pioneers who said: ‘We don’t need to open in Chinatown. We can make a destination outside of Chinatown,” she says.

Dumplings and eggrolls at Dumpling Daughter. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Spellman’s parents divorced in 1993. They had sent her to school in upstate New York, far from the family fray, as she trained as a hopeful Olympic figure skater. Later, she returned home to worked at Sally Ling’s while finishing high school.

“I moved back to Weston, and my mom moved to New Jersey to open a restaurant, because she has always been a self-sufficient woman. She wanted to create her career, and she supported us very much. My mom was very much a financial supporter of our family,” she says.

Spellman enjoyed the after-school job.

“It helped me open up a little bit. I was so shy and obedient as a child, and being in the restaurant business and working with people really opened me up,” she says.

But her dad, in his old age, warned her against restaurants: “He said: ‘Nadia, don’t do restaurants. It was purely a passion for your mother and me. Fine dining is very, very low margins.”

Before he died in 2009, she told him about her dumpling idea.

“I always said to him: You’ve got vegetables, meat, and carbs all in one bite. What’s better than that? But at that time, there were really no frozen dumplings in Western markets in 2010,” she says.

To build a following, she started Dumpling Daughter not far from where she grew up in Weston, launching in 2014. It celebrates a decade in business this year. Her mom now lives in Florida; several of Sally Ling’s recipes appear on the Dumpling Daughter menu, like cucumber salad and wonton soup.

“I wanted people to know that I’m the daughter of somebody who did something here,” Spellman says. “It’s a joy to do it because someone has to carry it on.”

Nadia Liu Spellman and her mom, Sally Ling. Courtesy photo

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.