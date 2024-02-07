It’s the Year of the Dragon — time to make dumplings. But would I remember how?

I learned that last week while folding dumplings with Irene Li, founder and partner of Mei Mei Dumplings in South Boston. We had a chance to catch up and make dumplings as Chinese families like ours prepare for the Lunar New Year, which starts on Saturday.

Turns out making dumplings is like riding a bike. You never really forget how to do it.

Dumplings — a symbol of prosperity in Chinese culture — are a staple of the new year menu, though growing up my family didn’t need a special occasion to eat dumplings. My parents emigrated from Taiwan and Hong Kong in the early 1970s, and we settled in a rural part of Maryland at a time when you couldn’t just go to the grocery store and buy frozen dumplings.

If we wanted dumplings, my mom would make them from scratch, mixing flour and water to create the dough, and then using a rolling pin to meticulously roll out each wrapper. Her favorite fillings were pork and cabbage, and pork and Chinese chives. She would even grow the chives in her garden.

Irene Li talks dumplings with Globe columnist and podcast host Shirley Leung. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

There are different styles of folding, but I only learned one technique from my mom. Take a wrapper, dab water around the edges, put the filling in the middle, and cinch pleats so the dumplings sit up. If you didn’t properly seal your dumplings, the fillings can spill out when you boil them. That would be a big fail in my mom’s book.

“We kind of joke with our corporate clients that if they pay extra we can bring in a judgmental old Chinese lady to come critique their work,” quipped Li.

At Mei Mei (which means little sister in Mandarin Chinese), customers can order and eat dumplings in the cafe, and take dumpling-making classes.

So how much dumpling muscle memory did I retain? I realized I had not made my own dumplings since I became a mom. My oldest recently turned 13.

Let’s just say the first few dumplings I made with Li were sad, very sad. I didn’t even have to roll my own wrappers; we used pre-made wrappers, the kind you find in the refrigerated section of Asian grocery stores. Still, my first batch were scrawny and asymmetrical, but with some coaching from Li, I was soon able to produce dumplings that would make my mom proud.

I also learned how to fold several new shapes — ones that resemble an empanada, a tortellini, and an elephant head. Li also introduced me to two new flavors served at her restaurant: pork with lemongrass and five-spice tofu.

Irene Li holds an elephant fold. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Making dumplings from scratch is one of the few cooking lessons passed down from my mom. I wish I had learned how to make bao (steamed buns) and zongzi (sticky rice in bamboo leaves).

By bringing dumpling-making to the masses, Li is not only helping Chinese-Americans like me reconnect with our heritage, but she is demystifying the cuisine for everyone else. Yet Li doesn’t just want to carry on tradition; she wants to build on it. Which is why, next time I’m getting her recipe for cheeseburger dumplings.

“We try to create food that we feel is authentic to us, not to the country our grandparents came from,” said Li. “We’re really inviting people to step into our experience, into our story, into our family. It’s not a taste of China or a taste of some place far afield. It’s a taste of who we are.”

Mei Mei Dumplings, 58 Old Colony Ave., South Boston, 857-250-4959. Mei Mei celebrates the Lunar New Year on Saturday with bottomless dumplings and a congee buffet, plus a lion dance, dumpling-making, and noodle-pulling. Tickets are $35 for adults, $18 for kids. For more information, go to www.meimeidumplings.com.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.