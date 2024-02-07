Jury selection resumes in Adam Montgomery trial in N.H.

Montgomery is standing trial in in Hillsborough Superior Court Northern District. Opening statements will begin once a full jury is selected.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Jury selection continues Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Adam Montgomery, the former Manchester, N.H., man charged with killing his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony, in 2019 and disposing of her remains.

Adam Montgomery enters the courtroom for jury selection ahead of his murder trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H, on Feb. 6, 2024. He is accused of killing his five-year-old daughter, Harmony.

The 34-year-old has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, second-degree assault, witness tampering, falsifying physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Harmony, whose body hasn’t been found.

Montgomery has been held without bail since his arrest in January 2022.

Advertisement

Regardless of the outcome at trial, he will spend decades in prison. In a separate case, a jury convicted him in June of stealing guns after hearing testimony from his estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery, who said he stole a shotgun and a rifle from an acquaintance in Manchester in 2019.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

He was sentenced in August to at least 15 years in prison on each of two counts of being an armed career criminal, with the prison terms to be served consecutively.

“I did not kill my daughter Harmony,” Montgomery said at his sentencing. “And I look forward to my upcoming trial to refute those offensive claims.”

In June, a New Hampshire court unsealed a 54-page police affidavit that disclosed how Adam Montgomery, allegedly punched Harmony multiple times in the head on Dec. 7, 2019, after she accidentally went to the bathroom in the beat-up vehicle where her family was living.

After realizing the girl was dead, Montgomery moved the girl’s body about a dozen times over three months, at least once with his wife’s help, to spots that included a family homeless shelter, a restaurant walk-in cooler, and a hotel minifridge, the affidavit said.

“The details are horrific,” Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in June. “You don’t need to be a parent to be bothered by what you read in that affidavit. It all bothers me.”

Advertisement

In November 2021, Harmony’s mother, Crystal Sorey, 32, alerted police in Manchester, N.H., that the girl was missing and she hadn’t seen her in two-and-a-half years, a few months after a juvenile court judge in Massachusetts awarded custody of her to Montgomery despite his extensive criminal record.

Montgomery was previously convicted in Massachusetts for shooting a man in the head and for violent crimes in New Hampshire.

The report of Harmony’s disappearance set off a massive search for the girl and revealed lapses by the child welfare systems in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. In June, the New Hampshire Division for Children Youth and Families said in a statement that it was “shocked and saddened” by the details in the affidavit.

Harmony Montgomery. Crystal Renee Sorey

Cassandra Sanchez, New Hampshire’s child advocate, said the DCYF had implemented some reforms in response to Harmony’s death, including an agreement with Massachusetts for placing children with family members across state lines.

“This is a case that has been extremely tragic,” she said in June.

Police arrested Adam Montgomery in January 2022 on charges that he had abused Harmony about two-and-a-half earlier. He claimed to police and others that he hadn’t seen Harmony since Thanksgiving 2019, when he brought her to Massachusetts to live with Sorey.

In August 2022, New Hampshire law enforcement officials announced that Harmony was dead, and Montgomery was charged with killing her two months later. The affidavit remained sealed until Montgomery’s trial in the firearms case ended.

Advertisement

In April, police searched an area in Revere where Adam Montgomery spent some of his childhood, but did not find Harmony’s body.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.