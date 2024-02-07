One year after 10-alarm fire, Brockton Hospital eyes spring reopening, Signature Healthcare says

Construction on the hospital has entered its “final phases” and any renovations are expected to be completed by late spring, according to Robert Haffey, the President and CEO of the hospital’s operator, Signature Healthcare.

On the first anniversary of a devastating 10-alarm fire that closed its facility, Brockton Hospital said Wednesday 2/7 it is planning to reopen in the spring, according to a statement from Signature Healthcare.

“Every day since the fire, one of our three paramount goals has been to safely reopen as soon as possible,” said Haffey. “Our construction partners and local, state, and federal officials share this goal and have been tireless in pursuing it.”

The fire began in an electrical equipment room and forced the hospital to shutdown computer systems, elevators, phones, medical devices, and lights. Emergency personnel and hospital staff evacuated all patients, some critically ill, without overhead lighting, medical records, or elevators, Haffey said.

“When I think back to a year ago,” said Haffey, “I am still in awe of the dedication of our staff and emergency personnel and how they cared for our patients on that unfortunate day.”

The fire destroyed most of the hospital’s electrical wiring, according to Brian Backoff, the director of facilities and engineering.

“Wiring a hospital is a monumental task even for new construction,” said Backoff. “Retrofitting a hospital with new wiring and electrical and other infrastructure is even more challenging.”

The process of rewiring the 250,000-square-foot hospital was significantly stunted by supply chain shortages, but Backoff said that the construction team is now “back on track.”

“We have everything we need, now, to finish this project and reopen our doors this spring,” said Backoff.

The renovations include a new 12-unit behavioral health triage unit and an outpatient surgical unit, according to Haffey. A 1.5-megawatt solar array has also been installed.

“We will come back stronger and better,” said Haffey. “I am looking forward to opening the doors to the renovated Brockton Hospital this spring and welcoming back our valued staff, patients, and most of all the people of the communities we care for.”

















