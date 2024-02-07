Car slams into pump at Roslindale gas station, sparking fire and sending woman to hospital

Officers responded at 7:15 p.m. to ALFA Auto Fuel at 4139 Washington Street in Roslindale, according to Officer Jason Villanueva, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department. The fire had already been put out by firefighters when police arrived, he said.

“The customer took out the whole pump, and it was a big mess out there” said Gloria Mantas, owner of ALFA Auto Fuel along with her husband. “There were flames all the way up to the canopy.”

A gas pump went up in flames Tuesday night in Roslindale after a car struck the pump, sending a woman to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

Advertisement

The woman was taken to a hospital and there were “no major injuries,” Villanueva said. He said at most, the people on the scene were “shaken up.”

The driver thought they had placed their car in park, Villanueva said, when it rolled forward and crashed into another vehicle and a gas pump. He said there was no confirmation the woman hospitalized was the owner of the vehicle or in the car at the time of the crash.

Mantas, who said she has owned the gas station for 43 years, arrived on the scene five minutes after the crash when her son called her. She said her son immediately started to extinguish the fire.

“If my son wasn’t here, the whole gas station would have come down,” Mantas said.

Mantas said the person was in the car and pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake. The person then hit three other cars along with the “big gas station sign.”

Mantas said the pumps are two years old and will be rechecked. They will hopefully reopen tomorrow night, she said.

No cars caught on fire during the incident, Villanueva said. He said “it looks like an accident.”

Advertisement

No charges have been filed.





Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.