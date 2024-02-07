Fall River fisherman pleads guilty to tax evasion charge, prosecutors say

A Fall River fisherman pleaded guilty Wednesday to failing to pay nearly $300,000 in federal income taxes on over $1.3 million earned over seven years, , according to Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy’s office.

Rodolfo Membreno, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of evading and defeating taxes, Levy’s office said in a statement.

While working as a crew member on a commercial vessel that operated out of New Bedford, Membreno failed to file federal income tax returns from 2013 to 2019, according to the statement. Membreno filed a false return in 2020 before neglecting to file a return in 2021, the statement said.