Fall River fisherman pleads guilty to tax evasion charge, prosecutors say

A Fall River fisherman pleaded guilty Wednesday to failing to pay nearly $300,000 in federal income taxes on over $1.3 million earned over seven years, , according to Acting US Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy’s office.
Rodolfo Membreno, 49, pleaded guilty to one count of evading and defeating taxes, Levy’s office said in a statement.
While working as a crew member on a commercial vessel that operated out of New Bedford, Membreno failed to file federal income tax returns from 2013 to 2019, according to the statement. Membreno filed a false return in 2020 before neglecting to file a return in 2021, the statement said.
Prior to his indictment in April, 2023, Membreno routinely cashed his paychecks and spent the money on his “personal lifestyle” in an effort to prevent the IRS from tracing his income or determining his tax liabilities, the statement said. Membreno did not pay income tax on his earnings made between 2013 and 2021, resulting in the IRS’ loss of $293,118, excluding penalties and interest, according to the statement.
The charge of tax evasion provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss, and restitution to the IRS, according to the US attorney’s office.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 15.
Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.