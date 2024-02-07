First Literacy of Boston seeks teams of ‘savvy spellers’ for 34th Annual Spelling Bee

Corporations, families, friends, and community groups are eligible to compete in the event scheduled for April 11, 6 p.m. at the State Street Channel Center in Boston, First Literacy said in a statement.

First Literacy is recruiting teams to take part in its 34th Annual Spelling Bee, the largest fund-raiser for the Boston-based provider of adult basic education programs.

“The countdown has begun; we are very excited for an evening filled with fun and friendly competition,” Terry Witherell, the nonprofit’s executive director, said in the statement. “This long-standing tradition embodies our commitment to share our mission and spread awareness of adults struggling with low literacy.”

Former WBZ morning radio anchor Josh Binswanger will be back to emcee the event for the 14th year, according to the statement.

Proceeds from the event will support the nonprofit’s free teacher-workshops, grants, and scholarships to adult learners seeking a better education. Over the years, the bee has raised $3.6 million for its adult basic education programs, First Literacy said.

The minimum fee required for each three-person team to enter the competition is $3,500, the statement said. Only teams that sign up by March 8 will be guaranteed a spot in the first round, but teams that commit after deadline will still have a chance to compete for the ”wild card” slot during the event’s lightning round, the statement said.

Sponsors for this year’s Bee include Morgan Stanley, BNY Mellon, State Street, Franklin Templeton, Newmark Group, American Moving & Installation, AST, Brookline Bank, Cengage, Citi, Deloitte, Fahey Family Charitable Fund, First Literacy Associate Board (FLAB), JP Morgan, Jeffrey Beale, KPMG, MFS Investment Management, and UBS, the statement said.

Anyone interested in learning more or forming a team can visit www.FirstLiteracy.org or email aletteney@firstliteracy.org for more information.

Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.