Former state trooper charged in commercial driver’s license bribery scheme pleads not guilty

A former Massachusetts state trooper who was among six people indicted last week in a bribery scandal involving commercial driver’s licenses pleaded not guilty to extortion and other charges Wednesday in federal court in Boston.

Calvin Butner, 63, who was arrested last week in Florida, pleaded not guilty to all counts including conspiracy to falsify records, conspiracy to commit extortion, and 17 counts involving the alleged falsification of records and false statements.

He was one of two former and two current troopers accused last week in the scheme, where applicants were given passing scores on commercial licensing exams in exchange for gifts. Since then, the two troopers who were still on the force have retired and were dishonorably discharged, according to the State Police. Two other men, one who worked at a commercial driving school, were also indicted.