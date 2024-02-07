Republican lawmaker says Harvard must turn over more records in congressional probe of campus antisemitism

“The Committee has sought to obtain information regarding Harvard’s response to the numerous incidents of antisemitism on its campus and steps taken to protect Jewish students, faculty, and staff,” Foxx wrote. “Harvard’s responses have been grossly insufficient, and the limited and dilatory nature of its productions is obstructing the Committee’s efforts.”

Representative Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, who chairs the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, lobbed pointed criticism at Harvard on Wednesday in a five-page letter sent to Interim President Alan Garber and Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker. Foxx’s office shared the letter with reporters on Wednesday.

A Republican lawmaker is continuing to take Harvard University to task for what she says is the Ivy League school’s failure to turn over records to a committee she heads that is looking into campus antisemitism amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Harvard didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Foxx has previously threatened to subpoena Harvard for the records, and she once again raised that specter in the letter.

“If Harvard continues to fail to comply with the Committee’s requests in a timely manner, the Committee will proceed with compulsory process,” Foxx wrote.

She reiterated in the letter that her committee on Dec. 7 announced it was opening a formal investigation into Harvard’s failure to respond to antisemitism on its campus.

That announcement came days after then-Harvard President Claudine Gay and her counterparts at UPenn and MIT had testified before Foxx’s panel and sparked widespread outrage when they offered legalistic and evasive responses to a query about whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates their campuses’ rules.

Gay resigned in early January amid a furor over her congressional testimony and a separate scandal involving plagiarism allegations.

Foxx wrote Wednesday that her committee on Dec. 15 sent Harvard “a preservation notice” covering 21 categories of documents and communications.

On Jan. 9, Foxx wrote, the committee “requested the production of 24 specific categories of documents,” and Harvard was given a two-week deadline to comply. However, Foxx wrote, a lawyer for the school requested “a rolling multi-week document production process” and indicated more time was needed to assess what requested documents and materials actually existed.

Harvard was informed that Foxx expected a “substantial initial production” by Jan. 23, the letter said. Then came a document dump with odd redactions.

“On January 23, Harvard provided more than a thousand pages of student handbooks, university rules, and letters from external stakeholders,” Foxx wrote. “Every document in this production was publicly available in unredacted form. Yet, these documents contained numerous bewildering redactions, even going so far as to redact the name of the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League from his signing of a public letter.”

Harvard was informed the document production was “woefully inadequate” and “unacceptable,” Foxx wrote.

“To date, Harvard has produced only one document of significance in response to the Committee’s request: a December 18, 2023, set of recommended goals and steps to address antisemitism by Harvard’s Antisemitism Advisory Group, provided on February 2, 2024,” Foxx wrote. “Harvard submitted this document only after being specifically requested to do so by the Committee.”

She said Harvard must provide additional records by 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, otherwise her committee’s prepared to issue a subpoena.

Muslim and Jewish students have accused Harvard of failing to protect them from harassment on campus amid the war between Israel and Hamas, which has sparked dueling rallies at campuses nationwide.

The Department of Education on Tuesday opened a discrimination investigation into Harvard University’s alleged failure to protect Muslim and Palestinian students from discrimination and intimidation, one week after a legal group representing 14 students filed a federal civil rights complaint.

In the complaint filed by the Muslim Legal Fund of America on Jan. 30, the students said the university failed to protect them from discrimination, threats, and targeted harassment due to their Muslim, Arab, or Palestinian backgrounds, or their pro-Palestinian views.

The DOE’s Office of Civil Rights, as of Feb. 6, is investigating Harvard for discrimination involving “shared ancestry,” according to the department’s website.

A separate federal lawsuit filed last month on behalf of several Harvard graduate and law students accuses Harvard administrators of failing to protect Jewish students from “severe and pervasive” antisemitic harassment on campus, and cited the IHRA definition to bolster its argument. Some of the alleged harassment involved anti-Israel slogans that could be deemed antisemitic under the definition.

