Shell casings found in stairwell at Arlington elementary school, police say

Students at the Gibbs School were asked to shelter in place around 9:30 a.m. after a staff member told the school’s resource officer that they had discovered two shell casings in the main stairwell, Arlington police said in a statement.

Shell casings from a handgun were found in the stairwell of an Arlington elementary school which was briefly locked down Wednesday, according to police.

Officers responded to the school, including K9 units which searched the building, the statement said. while police dogs searched the building, according to the release.

No additional casings or weapons were found. The shelter-in-place was lifted at 12:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Arlington police remained at the school for the remainder of the day as a precaution, and students were dismissed at 1:20 p.m. for a previously scheduled early-release day.

The investigation is ongoing.





Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.