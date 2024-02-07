Fourteen men who allegedly paid women for sex at brothels ask full SJC to decide whether their names should be made public

SJC Justice Frank M. Gaziano and Cambridge District Court Clerk-Magistrate Sharon Shelfer Casey both have ruled the normally closed-door show cause hearings will be open to the public. The 14 men now want the full SJC to reverse the decisions and keep their names secret.

The men are among 28 people allegedly identified as customers by federal investigators based on records seized during the human trafficking investigation that has led to criminal charges against the alleged brothel operators. Federal authorities referred prosecution of the men on sex-for-a-fee charges to Cambridge District Court.

Fourteen men who allegedly paid women for sex at high end brothels in Greater Boston are now asking the full Supreme Judicial Court to decide whether their names should be made public during impending show cause hearings.

“The decisions of [Gaziano] and clerk-magistrate at issue are clearly erroneous where they fail to engage in any fact-finding or analysis of the individualized privacy interests of each John Doe as required by basic notions of procedural due process,” lawyers for the 14 men wrote in a motion filed with the SJC. “They will suffer immediate and irreparable harms if each of their show cause hearing (s) takes place in public.”

Federal prosecutors said last fall that the brothel had been operating out of upscale apartments in Cambridge and Watertown, as well as Tysons and Fairfax, Va. The case drew intense media attention after prosecutors said elected officials, government contractors with security clearances, military officers, doctors, and lawyers were among the hundreds of men who paid for sex there.

The attorneys argued to the SJC that their clients lives will be upended once their names become public, and that the harm cannot be undone even if the clerk-magistrate determines there was not enough probable cause to charge them with a crime.

“With no finding of probable cause, each could be subject to license revocation and/or disciplinary proceedings, which could result in the loss of their careers, as well as potential loss of scholarship financial aid, exclusion from day care or childcare centers, youth sports, school events, as well as loss of charitable and/or leadership positions,” the attorneys wrote in the motion.

No date for the show cause hearings have yet been set due to the ongoing litigation. The Boston Globe and other media outlets asked that the hearings be open to the public.

Three people accused of running the brothel ring pleaded not guilty at their arraignments Tuesday in US District Court.

Junmyung Lee, 30, of Dedham, refused to answer questions as he walked out of the courthouse. He was released on bail with conditions, including abiding by a curfew and complying with electronic monitoring.

Han Lee, 41, of Cambridge, and James Lee, 68, of Torrance, Calif., remain in custody. All three had been ordered held since their November arrests, and Junmyung Lee was the only one who sought release on Tuesday.









