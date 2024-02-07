Firefighters rescue man who fell through ice riding his snowmobile during training on Shrewsbury pond

On-duty firefighters were on Jordan Pond Tuesday to train for an ice rescue with a hovercraft, a boat able to travel over ice without breaking it, according to Towner.

“Ice rescues are very time dependent,” Shrewsbury Fire Lt. Adam Towner said. ‘The sooner they are there, the better chance you have.”

Firefighters rescued a man who fell through the ice Tuesday afternoon riding his snowmobile on a Shrewsbury pond while crews were completing training in the same location, fire officials said.

Then, at 2:18 p.m., firefighters on the beach saw a man on a snowmobile fall through the ice, Towner said.

The training crews were “able to immediately save” the man, who was about 20 feet out on the ice, with the hovercraft, Towner said.

The man was evaluated by emergency responders on the scene and released, according to Towner.

The pond was a mix of ice and open water, according to Towner. “Ice is never safe, especially in the warm weather conditions we’ve been having,” he said.

The state Department of Environmental Protection was notified, Towner said, as is standard for “anytime a vehicle enters a body of water.” However, he said there was little to no spill reported.

