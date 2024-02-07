Beacon Hill lawmakers derail effort to legalize teacher strikes

Instead, the committee referred the legislation for further study, a move that typically derails a bill from moving forward in a legislative session and sometimes is used as a way for lawmakers to quietly kill legislation without taking a position on it. Wednesday was the deadline for legislative committees to decide the fate of bills before them.

The Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development, after reviewing legislation pushed by the state’s largest teachers union for the past year, decided against moving the proposal forward in the legislative process.

Beacon Hill lawmakers have halted an effort to legalize teacher strikes, less than a week after a two-week strike in Newton caused deep divisions within that city and prompted Governor Maura Healey to intervene.

The 16-member labor and workforce development committee arrived at its decision via a poll that was sent out Friday and concluded on Monday, said Laura Gómez Arango, communications director for Senator Patricia Jehlen, a Somerville Democrat who co-chairs the committee. Gómez Arango said she could not speak to the reasons why members referred it to study.

Max Page, president of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, expressed disappointment over the decision, but said his union remains committed to legalizing strikes.

“We know that the Legislature has not fully understood the importance of this yet,” Page said, but he added, “the strikes that our locals have chosen and felt necessary to engage in are spurring the conversations” about improving the collective bargaining experience.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association aggressively lobbied Beacon Hill to pass the legislation for the past year — making it one of their top legislative priorities. The MTA contends that some school committees are not negotiating in good faith and that unions have few available options to compel them to move contract negotiations along. Representatives for school committees and district administrators have disputed those characterizations and worry legalizing strikes will encourage more of them.

The legalization effort came amid a string of teacher strikes in Newton, Andover, Woburn, Malden, Haverhill, and Brookline over the past two years that have increasingly divided communities. All those unions belong to the Massachusetts Teachers Association, which represents educators in most districts across the state.

But the legislative push appeared doomed from the start. Healey voiced opposition early on to legalizing teachers strikes, noting students need to be in school. Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano also did not support the legislation.

“The right to strike is not something that public policy makers appear to have an appetite for,” said Glenn Koocher, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees. “I don’t think what happened in Newton did anything to change that.”

Koocher, whose organization opposed legalizing teacher strikes, added that when teachers break the law by shutting down schools, they potentially are harming students who are left alone in unsupervised homes and depriving students of prime learning time that is needed to prepare them for high-stakes standardized testing.

Massachusetts is among 37 states where teacher strikes are illegal. Massachusetts unions that break the law often are subject to hefty fines, such as in Newton, where the teachers union now faces $625,000 in penalties for refusing to comply with a Middlesex Superior Court order to return to work for two weeks.

During the recent court proceedings, Judge Christopher Barry-Smith expressed frustrations with the state’s anti-strike law because it failed to provide an array of remedies for the judicial system to use to end an illegal work stoppage and he worried the hefty fines he had been issuing might be undermining the negotiation process by giving the Newton School Committee a potential incentive not to fully engage in the talks.

The state Labor Relations Board, which enforces the state’s anti-striking law, filed a motion with the court on Feb. 1 on Healey’s behalf, asking Barry-Smith to impose binding arbitration on the union and School Committee if the two sides failed to reach an agreement the next day, which could have forced the two sides to accept an agreement that neither liked. The board also asked the court to order twice daily status conferences and allow state Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler to participate.

The strike ended late Friday after the union and the School Committee struck a contract deal, following nearly a year and a half of negotiations. The resulting agreement will cost the district $53 million more than the current contract and includes a 12.6 percent cost of living increase over four years for teachers, a larger increase for classroom aides, and an expansion of paid parental leave.

On Monday, the union, the School Committee, and the state labor relations board filed a joint motion in Middlesex Superior Court to fully or partially waive the fines and redirect that money to the Newton Public Schools to cover an estimated $1.3 million it was forced to spend on the strike, which includes police details, court fees, and other related costs.

