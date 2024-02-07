Malden man pleads guilty to robbing market with a replica gun

A Malden man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to robbing the Harvard Market in Malden using a replica handgun in December 2021, according to the US attorney’s office.

John Schurko, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery.

On Dec. 12, 2021 at about 8 a.m., Schurko entered the Harvard Market in Malden and brandished what appeared to be a black handgun. He then went behind the counter and demanded money from a worker, according to the US attorney’s office.