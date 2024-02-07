Malden man pleads guilty to robbing market with a replica gun

A Malden man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to robbing the Harvard Market in Malden using a replica handgun in December 2021, according to the US attorney’s office.
John Schurko, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery.
On Dec. 12, 2021 at about 8 a.m., Schurko entered the Harvard Market in Malden and brandished what appeared to be a black handgun. He then went behind the counter and demanded money from a worker, according to the US attorney’s office.
On Dec. 16, Schurko’s getaway vehicle was found in a hotel parking lot in Medford where he was arrested.
A search of the vehicle found a black airsoft gun which had allegedly been used by Schurko in his robbery, according to the US attorney’s office.
Schurko was charged by criminal complaint in December 2021 and was indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2022.
The charge of interference with commerce by robbery provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, according to the US attorney’s office.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 15.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.