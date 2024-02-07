‘An urgent, urgent issue’: Bill advances to give state authority in choosing reading curriculum

“This is an urgent, urgent issue,” said state Senator Jason Lewis, cochair for the Joint Committee on Education. “I’m hard pressed to say there’s anything more important in public education than kids learning how to be proficient readers.”

Legislation requiring all elementary schools in Massachusetts to teach children to read using evidence-based curriculums passed a key procedural hurdle in the state Legislature Wednesday, opening a pathway for the mandate to become law before the legislative session ends this summer.

School districts employing reading curriculums that don’t pass muster with the state may soon be forced to change their ways.

On Wednesday, lawmakers on the committee voted to advance the legislation to floor votes in both the House and Senate. If it passes, Massachusetts would join roughly two dozen states requiring evidence-based reading instruction, which includes explicit, sequential lessons in literacy skills such as phonics and vocabulary. The bill would also empower the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to determine whether schools’ curriculums meet the evidence-based standard. If not, schools would need to replace their curriculum with new materials.

Currently, curriculum decisions are left to local school districts. A 2023 Globe investigation found nearly half of all districts in the state were using a curriculum the department considers low quality for promoting discredited teaching practices.

The legislation would mark a significant departure from the state’s historical deference to local control, and it represents a more aggressive step to reforming literacy practices across the Commonwealth than a new opt-in plan being advanced by Governor Maura Healey. Lewis said he sees the legislation working “hand in hand” with Healey’s efforts, which, if approved as part of the fiscal 2025 budget, would appropriate $30 million to help districts purchase new curriculums and associated training.

To become law, though, the bill will have to overcome stiff opposition from educators who argue such mandates are disrespectful to their professional judgment. More than 300 superintendents, literacy specialists, principals, and teachers signed a letter this week urging lawmakers to drop the legislation.

“While I greatly respect their views,” said Lewis, “. . . the status quo is not anywhere close to where we should be, and where we all want it to be.”

Fewer than half of all third-graders met the state’s expectations on last year’s English Language Arts MCAS exam. Roughly 70 percent of Black third-graders, 80 percent of Latino students, and 85 percent of children with disabilities did not meet the state’s benchmark. Separate data released late last year showed nearly 30 percent of K-3 students were at high risk of reading failure.

An earlier version of the legislation would have required the state Education Department to publish a list of acceptable curriculums. The version that passed out of committee on Wednesday, which was redrafted by Lewis’s office, no longer mentions a list, but it gives the department authority to set rules and regulations for implementing the evidence-based curriculum requirement. The timeline for implementation would also be set by the department, Lewis’s office said.

Deb McCarthy, vice president for the Massachusetts Teachers Association, hadn’t yet seen the bill but said it sounded like an “unfunded mandate” for “scripted, one-size-fits-all” curriculum.

Physicians with years of experience are trusted to make the best treatment decisions for their patients, and the same should be held true for educators, she said.

“Teachers are our trusted experts on literacy, so they would need to be involved in what the decision is,” McCarthy said.

Mary Tamer, state director for the advocacy group Democrats for Education Reform Massachusetts, called the bill’s advancement a “big win for kids and families.”

“Change is always hard, but we know we have to change our practices to make sure more than 50 percent of our children are reading on grade-level.”

Nancy Duggan, executive director of the advocacy group Decoding Dyslexia Massachusetts, said the legislation is critical “not just for kids with dyslexia, but for all kids who struggle with literacy in the Commonwealth.”

“When we look under the hood, we don’t buy a lemon. And we don’t just pick what we’re comfortable with, [or] because ‘That’s what we’ve always done,’” Duggan said. “Because the data doesn’t lie. What we’ve been doing for a long time has left too many kids without literacy skills, and we just can’t have that in Massachusetts.”

Duggan said she’s been heartened to hear of parents contacting their representatives — even meeting with their legislators for coffee — to voice their support for the bill, noting that Wednesday’s vote is “just the beginning.”

Experts agree that curriculum alone won’t solve the state’s reading troubles.

“This can’t just be about adopting programs,” said Darci Burns, executive director of HILL for Literacy, which trains teachers in best practices in reading instruction. “It’s about the professional learning that needs to happen, it’s about using data, it’s about coaching teachers. . . . It’s all those pieces.”

Healey’s new initiative, Literacy Launch, would rely on revenue from the so-called millionaires tax to help districts pay for teacher training, in addition to curriculum purchases.

Another critical piece of the puzzle, Lewis pointed out, is improving access to affordable, high-quality early education. Legislation advancing that cause also passed out of committee Wednesday.

Mandy McLaren can be reached at mandy.mclaren@globe.com. Follow her @mandy_mclaren.