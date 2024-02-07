Healey nominates former partner, Gabrielle R. Wolohojian, to Supreme Judicial Court

Wolohojian, a judicial appointee of former governor Deval Patrick, has served on the state Appeals Court since 2008, and is a former partner at the law firm Hale & Dorr, now known as WilmerHale. She has also served as chair of the SJC Standing Committee on Appellate Rules, according to her judicial biography .

Governor Maura Healey on Wednesday nominated Gabrielle R. Wolohojian, her former longtime partner and a state appellate judge, to an open seat on the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, turning to a deeply experienced jurist but one with whom she shares a long personal history as well.

Her nomination marks Healey’s second to the SJC in as many months; the first-term Democrat tapped her former state solicitor, Elizabeth N. Dewar, to a seat on the highest court in December.

But the selection of Wolohojian, 63, stands out given Healey’s long personal relationship with the judge.

Healey and Wolohojian met when they both worked at Hale & Dorr, and had been together for eight years when Healey began her first term as attorney general in 2015, according to a Boston Magazine profile of Healey from that year. Healey used the Charlestown home they shared as her campaign’s headquarters early in her first run for attorney general, though Wolohojian herself was not a fixture on the trail alongside Healey.

They later separated, and Healey moved to the South End before she launched her run for governor. She now lives in Arlington with her current partner, Joanna Lydgate, an attorney and her former deputy in the attorney general’s office. Healey and Lydgate told the Globe last year that their relationship began a few months after Lydgate left the AG’s office in the summer of 2020.

In a press release announcing Wolohojian selection, neither Healey nor her office mentioned their personal history.

“There is no one more qualified or better prepared to serve on the Supreme Judicial Court than Justice Wolohojian,” Healey said in a statement. “She will bring over three decades of broad trial and appellate experience, including sixteen years on the Appeals Court.”

Wolohojian has decades of experience on the bench and in the legal profession. The granddaughter of Armenian immigrants, she graduated from Columbia University School of Law, where she was editor of the Columbia Law Review, and in the 1990s, served as an associate independent counsel in the Whitewater investigation into former president Bill Clinton. She also received a PhD in English language and literature from Oxford University.

Since her 2008 appointment, she has sat on more than 2,700 appeals and authored more than 900 decisions, according to Healey’s office. Martin F. Murphy, an attorney who sat on a five-person committee who made recommendations to Healey for the pick, wrote in a letter released by Healey’s office that Wolohojian is “among the most experienced appellate judges in the Commonwealth.”

“Her opinions have addressed every aspect of Massachusetts law — criminal and civil — including appeals from the Superior, Juvenile, Probate and Family and Land Courts,” Murphy wrote. “No sitting judge or practicing lawyer in Massachusetts is more qualified for nomination to the SJC than Justice Wolohojian.”

Wolohojian is registered as a so-called unenrolled voter, or independent, according to voting records.

If approved by the Governor’s Council, she would fill the seat vacated by Justice David A. Lowy, who retired Saturday.

Healey had an unexpected opportunity to reshape the state’s highest court. If all of former Governor Charlie Baker’s SJC selections had served until the state’s mandatory retirement age of 70, it would have prevented Healey from having any influence over the SJC during her current term.

But Lowy stepped down from the bench six years before he would have hit mandatory retirement. He followed Justice Elspeth B. Cypher, who stepped down nearly five years before she would have been forced to retire.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

