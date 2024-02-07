After 100 students disrupt Medway supermarket, school principal alerts parents to ‘troubling trend’

“It has been reported that on multiple occasions, especially last Wednesday, a significant number of our students — approximately 100 — have been visiting Shaw’s Market on half days,” Luizzi wrote. “It was reported that a growing number of students are engaging in disruptive behavior while visiting the store.”

In an email sent to parents on Feb. 5, Medway Middle School Principal Amanda Luizzi said she was contacted by a manager at Shaw’s “who shared alarming information regarding a troubling trend” involving middle school students gathering at the Shaw’s on half days.

Students in Medway have been descending on a Shaw’s supermarket on early release days from school where they knock over displays and disrupt shoppers, leading school officials to alert parents over the “alarming” behavior.

Students have been riding in carriages and electric carts, knocking over displays, building forts out of paper towels, and “even stealing merchandise,” she wrote.

“These actions pose a risk to the students involved and customers of Shaw’s. They also reflect poorly on our school community,” the email continued.

Shaw’s released a statement about students causing trouble at the store, and said the company “strives to provide all of our customers a safe and welcoming shopping experience.”

“Because of the close proximity of our Medway store to the local school, large groups of students have been visiting the store on half day Wednesdays,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, a group of these students engaged in disruptive behaviors that negatively impacted other customers’ shopping experiences. Our store director reached out to the school to work in harmony to resolve this situation.”

The Shaw’s statement said young people have not been “banned” from the stores and “we remain a dedicated community partner.”

Luizzi asked parents to talk to their children about the importance of behaving appropriately and respectfully and the “potential consequences of their actions should this behavior continue.”

School officials also notified the Medway Police Department about the recent incidents.

“In addition to asking families for assistance, we have informed the Medway Police Department who may implement additional measures to prevent such incidents in the future. We will also be addressing this behavior with our students,” Luizzi said in the email.

“I understand that the majority of our students are well-behaved and respectful individuals, and I appreciate your support in reinforcing these values at home,” she added. “It is only through a collective effort that we can address this situation.”









