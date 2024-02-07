In rare request, county commissioners ask Maine governor to remove sheriff

OXFORD, Maine (AP) — Oxford County commissioners on Wednesday agreed to ask Maine Gov. Janet Mills to remove a sheriff accused of improprieties including the sale of guns from an evidence locker without proper notifications or documentation.

Describing Sheriff Christopher Wainwright as “unworthy” of the job, the commissioners said in a 10-page complaint that there's no room for a sheriff who holds himself “above the policies that he is charged with administering, above the ethical responsibilities that he swore an oath to uphold, and the laws that he is charged with enforcing.”

Under Maine law, the governor is the only person who can remove sheriffs, who are elected. Mills' office had no immediate comment.