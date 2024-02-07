Bring on the sun: Solar spring has arrived

Also, daylight will now slowly increase heading toward the summer solstice, which this year for the Northern Hemisphere occurs at 4:50 p.m. on June 20.

By the time we get to May 5, we will have gained 4 hours and 4 minutes of more daylight — that’s about 2 to 3 minutes of extra light per day, 15 to 20 minutes of daylight per week.

Solar spring, an astronomical marker that we hit on Monday (Feb. 5), signals the end of the darkest quarter of the year (solar winter) and the beginning of the greatest three months of daylight gain we experience all year.

The sun was finally out on Feb. 3 as it shined above the Markey Memorial Pedestrian Bridge at Revere Beach where pedestrians cross over Ocean Avenue. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

That means the strength of those UV rays is also steadily increasing.

Daylight is so important to our mood, and whether you just don’t like the winter darkness or have suffered through a long bout of seasonal affective disorder, it’s time to open the shades and let the sun shine in. It’s well researched that exposure to sunlight has a positive effect on our mental health as well as our overall physical well-being. And greater daylight exposure is also known to help with sleeping.

Solar spring marks the beginning of the fastest light gain quarter of the year. Timeanddate.com

In fact, all of this increase in solar radiation will be a signal for plants to start growing and animals to start becoming more active.

Solar spring is a great time of the year to wake up your house plants with some food. You can start with a quarter to a half-inch of plant food and then gradually work your way up to full strength over a couple of months. Generally speaking, for nature, spring is underway.

Of course, during solar spring we can still have below-zero weather, major snowstorms, and it’s unlikely you’re going to the beach this weekend.

Next up on the calendar will be meteorological spring, which begins March 1. That marks the end of the coldest quarter of the year and starts the transition into the warmest, which is of course meteorological summer (starting June 1).

Astronomical spring arrives on March 20, and this is probably the spring you were taught as a kid. That’s the point that the sun rises at the top of the planet and sets at the bottom and also marks when nearly everywhere has about 12 hours of darkness and 12 hours of daylight.

And speaking of solar spring, two months from now we will have an amazing solar eclipse to enjoy outdoors.

On April 8, this total solar eclipse will cross North and Central America creating a path of totality. A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.

Using observations from different NASA missions, this map shows where the moon’s shadow will cross the U.S. during the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse. NASA Scientific Visualization Studio (SVS)

But you need to be safe and wear special eye protection before viewing the eclipse. NASA says that regular sunglasses are not enough. During partial phases of the solar eclipse – before and after totality – you must look through safe solar viewing glasses (“eclipse glasses”) or a safe handheld solar viewer at all times, according to NASA.