Step aside, Cranston; Woonsocket has a hot mayoral race, too.

But now it’s time to start thinking about the mayoral race.

Election season kicked off in Woonsocket yesterday with a special City Council primary, and Daniel M. Gendron and Adam Brunetti advanced to the general election. Gendron, a former council president, earned more than 65 percent of the vote, and will be a heavy favorite against Brunetti March 5.

Council President John Ward announced today that he is running for mayor, vowing to “move past the last decade of secretive one-way politics and those officials who brought embarrassment to our residents.”

Of course, that’s a not-so-veiled shot at former mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who resigned abruptly last year after questions emerged about a land deal she made with a former business associate. (She cited her health as the reason she quit.)

Baldelli-Hunt’s resignation meant that then-council president Christopher Beauchamp was promoted to mayor for the rest of the term, which is what triggered the special City Council election. Ward was elected council president in November.

State Representative Robert Phillips already jumped into the mayoral race in December, pledging to run a “transparent and inclusive government” that ensures that residents’ tax dollars “are put to good use.” Phillips is a Democrat, but Woonsocket’s elections are nonpartisan.

With the filing deadline not until June, the field is likely to grow beyond Ward and Phillips.

Beauchamp hasn’t announced if he will seek a full term as mayor. State Representative Steve Casey, who easily won Woonsocket during his unsuccessful run for Congress last year, would also be a formidable candidate if he jumps into the race.

Stepping back a bit, it sure looks like Woonsocket and Cranston will be home to the biggest mayoral races in the state, and we should have some exciting General Assembly races across the state.

Rhode Island tends to vote blue in presidential elections, and there are no statewide officeholders on the ballot this year. US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and US Representatives Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo appear to be heavy favorites to win reelection.

