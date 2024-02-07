Stowaway found on UK ship arriving in Boston taken into custody, officials say

A stowaway on a vessel from the United Kingdom that arrived at Conley Terminal in Boston was taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection officers, a CBP spokesperson said Tuesday.
The cargo vessel MV Hurst Point docked in Boston around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Massport’s terminal in South Boston, according to the CPB and the US Coast Guard.
The stowaway was removed from the vessel and taken into custody by the CPB, a spokesman wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. No further information about the stowaway was released.
The Hurst Point originated from Marchwood harbor in the United Kingdom, according to the Coast Guard. The vessel has since departed Boston Harbor, according to online vessel tracking sites.
The vessel is one of four privately owned ships under contract with the British government to provide supplies to British military bases, including the Falkland Islands, a according to NavyLookout.com.
Customs and Border Patrol is the lead agency on the case, the Coast Guard said.
