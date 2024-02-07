Stowaway found on UK ship arriving in Boston taken into custody, officials say

A stowaway on a vessel from the United Kingdom that arrived at Conley Terminal in Boston was taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection officers, a CBP spokesperson said Tuesday.

The cargo vessel MV Hurst Point docked in Boston around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Massport’s terminal in South Boston, according to the CPB and the US Coast Guard.

The stowaway was removed from the vessel and taken into custody by the CPB, a spokesman wrote in an e-mail to the Globe. No further information about the stowaway was released.