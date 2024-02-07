fb-pixelSuspected construction death reported in Hanson, DA says Skip to main content

Suspected death at construction site in Hanson under investigation, authorities say

By Travis Andersen Globe Staff,Updated February 7, 2024, 6 minutes ago

Authorities were responding to a “suspected” death at a construction site in Hanson early Wednesday afternoon, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

“BREAKING: @MassStatePolice and @HansonMAPolice are responding to a suspected fatality at a construction site at 50 Dwight Street in Hanson,” Cruz said via X, formerly Twitter, at 12:24 p.m.

Further information including the age and gender of the victim wasn’t immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.

Boston Globe Today