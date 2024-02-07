Suspected death at construction site in Hanson under investigation, authorities say

Authorities were responding to a “suspected” death at a construction site in Hanson early Wednesday afternoon, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
“BREAKING: @MassStatePolice and @HansonMAPolice are responding to a suspected fatality at a construction site at 50 Dwight Street in Hanson,” Cruz said via X, formerly Twitter, at 12:24 p.m.
Further information including the age and gender of the victim wasn’t immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
