Two teens arrested for vandalizing Iwo Jima memorial in Fall River, police say

Neither boy was identified because they are juveniles.

Each was charged with vandalizing a war/veteran’s memorial, according to the statement.

Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Wednesday for vandalizing a World War II memorial to the Battle of Iwo Jima in Fall River’s Bicentennial Park on Jan. 27, police said in a statement.

Surveillance footage released by Fall River police shows five individuals approaching the memorial shortly before 10 p.m.

The individuals, who all appear to be wearing hooded sweatshirts, are first shown crouching down to spray-paint a small square structure that is separate from the memorial.

The granite-and-bronze memorial, which police say stands about 30 feet tall, depicts the famous image of Marines raising the American flag on the summit of Mount Suribachi during the epic battle.

They are then shown spray-painting the base of the memorial before climbing up on top of the base to spray-paint the legs and lower bodies of the sculpted soldiers.

Detectives are still working to identify the other individuals involved in the vandalism, police said.

No further information was released.

