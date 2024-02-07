Yarmouth officer who was hit by a car is in ‘good condition,’ officials say

A traffic officer who was hit by a car Tuesday while working a detail in Yarmouth is in “good condition” at a Boston hospital, police said.
Sean Ryan, a 12-year veteran of the Yarmouth Police Department, sustained multiple injuries in the crash. He is being treated at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, police said.
The driver, a 74-year-old man, remained at the scene after the crash.
“Charges are pending based on the outcome of the investigation,” police said.
Ryan was wearing “high-visibility” clothing when he was hit in the late morning on Route 28 near Rosemary Lane, police said. He was alert when he was taken to the hospital.
