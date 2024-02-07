With immigration, a slumping Biden is given the chance to go on offense

One of his major successes while being president — bogging down and humiliating Russia in Ukraine — appears to be running out of money and could soon be a huge defeat for Biden.

Basically every metric says the economy is doing quite well. But he seems to be getting little credit for that. Polls consistently show that American voters think Trump is better for the economy.

It’s fair to say that things aren’t going well politically for President Biden. His presidential approval ratings in polls heading into reelection are the worst for any modern president, including where Donald Trump was four years ago.

Then there is the Israel-Hamas war. In the past four months, Biden has worked to make sure there hasn’t been a broader regional war. Fair. But the ever-deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, blended with his perceived closeness to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who frequently ignores US entreaties, has dragged Biden’s approval down into the basement. How bad is it? Just 31 percent of Americans think he is handling the situation in the Middle East well.

Biden needs a win.

Enter House and Senate Republicans.

And with a tenuous, if not totally, collapsed Senate immigration deal, Republicans on Capitol Hill have handed Biden a win on a silver platter. And with it, the chance to go on offense.

But first some context on how we got here. Biden, as mentioned above, really wanted to replenish funding to aid Ukrainians. Aid was to run out at the end of the year. Enough Republicans said no on some “America First” principle that the war in Europe doesn’t pose a national security threat at home.

Other Republicans were more opportunistic. They might be willing to give Biden some Ukraine aid, but they wanted something in return.

And it wasn’t hard to see what they wanted. Fox News, Donald Trump, Republican politicians, and an actual migrant crisis on the southern border has suddenly made immigration the number one issue in American life, a fact reflected in the Globe’s polling of voters in New Hampshire, ahead of the primary there last month.

Make a deal on immigration and there will be a deal for Ukraine, the Republicans said.

Biden initially said no. But then as it became clear Ukraine funding would dry up, he said OK, come up with an immigration deal.

A group of senators went to work. Republicans kept asking for more concessions. Eventually, it was as if Biden conceded every point Republicans wanted. In so doing, Biden broke what had been a covenant for how Democrats acted and talked about immigration. He didn’t call for broader “comprehensive immigration reform” where there were pathways to citizenship for those in the country illegally combined with border security. No, this was entirely about border security alone.

Amnesty? Even that will be tougher under the agreed-upon bill, breaking a promise Biden made while running for president.

When the bill was finally released on Sunday night, the political consequences became obvious. It was a win-win for Biden.

If the bill passed, then he was the guy working in a bipartisan way to solve what the nation said was the biggest issue. If Trump and Republicans killed the bill, as they have done in the days since, then Biden gets to blame Republicans for not being serious about the border.

Biden wasted no time in doing that. In a press conference on Tuesday, Biden said, “All indications are this bill won’t even move forward to the Senate floor. Why? The simple reason: Donald Trump. Because Donald Trump thinks it’s bad for him politically.”

(Trump’s campaign responded by calling the speech “an embarrassment,” among other things.)

With the bill’s near-certain implosion, Biden can now actually go on offense having shown that he is serious about it. That his ideas are more than words because they are in a bill he vowed to sign.

It might be the first time since COVID that Biden can actually lead with a message that can cut against the political narrative. Does he face criticism from the left for it? Sure. But that is if anything ever got passed. As of the moment, it won’t, potentially leaving Republicans vulnerable and on the defensive in once-friendly territory.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.