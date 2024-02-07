Two officers wounded by gunfire at home later seen on fire in Philadelphia suburb

EAST LANSDOWNE, Pa. (AP) — Two police officers were wounded Wednesday by gunfire from a suburban Philadelphia home that later became engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Emergency officials in Delaware County said officers were called to the home in East Lansdowne on a report that a child had been wounded by gunfire.

Officers immediately came under fire, and two were wounded, officials said. Both were reportedly taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. There there was no immediate word on their conditions.