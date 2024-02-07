Democrats and Republicans almost reached meaningful agreements. Then politics got in the way.

“It depends on one’s [political] tribe which narrative one subscribes to,” Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young said of voters trying to decipher what their lawmakers are doing. “But for those who don’t affiliate with either tribe, I think they think this looks chaotic and puzzling. And they’re correct on both counts.”

After one of Congress’s least productive years in modern history, naked political considerations are scuttling bipartisan deals. While legislative slow-walking isn’t uncommon in election years, what’s unusual is the lawmakers seem to be openly admitting it.

WASHINGTON — For a brief window of time on Capitol Hill, it appeared that Republicans and Democrats had done the unthinkable: come to agreements on thorny policy issues with real effects for Americans. The mirage barely lasted a day.

No one declared either deal perfect, with the left objecting to some things in each and liking others, and same for the right. But both offered a classic compromise that would have advanced the ball, however imperfectly, on a number of fronts with significance for Americans, including tax credits for parents of children, national security aid for war-torn allies, efforts to address the migrant situation at the border, and pro-business measures. And both appeared to be slipping out of reach.

Republicans on Monday quickly torpedoed a border security bill that also included funding for Ukraine and Israel after they had encouraged one of their own to spend months negotiating it — and had publicly praised it as one of the most conservative bipartisan agreements ever reached.

Roughly 24 hours after the text of the deal came out, the top Republican negotiator admitted it would fail if voted on this week as planned. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly told his Republican colleagues that it was politics that had changed, not the policy considerations. Looming large over the talks was former president and presumed 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump, who had blasted the agreement and made clear his intent to bash President Biden on immigration during the campaign.

Last week, a tax deal that overwhelmingly passed the House was met with a chilly reception by Senate Republicans. They insist they’ll need a lengthy process to revamp it, and at least one leader openly admitted it was due to concerns about giving Biden a win in an election year. The bill would expand tax credits for families and low-income housing as well as offer businesses a boost.

“I think passing a tax bill that makes the president look good mailing out checks before the election means he could be reelected and then we won’t extend the 2017 tax cuts,” longtime Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa told a Semafor reporter last week. He later told reporters that political concerns were less important than other policy issues.

The potential for a lengthy process could prevent the bill from passing in time for this tax season, raising Democratic suspicions after talking points were circulated warning of “Biden checks” that could go out to families close to the election. The rumors prompted the Republican leadership of the House tax-writing committee that negotiated the bill to put out a fact check against the idea.

“Politics works, but we’re so hyper political and so narrowly divided that it’s pretty exaggerated in terms of its influence these days, and that’s too bad,” said Republican North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, who said he was impressed by the margin on the House tax vote and, unlike some of his colleagues, said he was inclined to support something with so much backing.

Meanwhile, House Republicans failed on Tuesday to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was involved in negotiations on the border bill. His alleged transgressions largely amounted to displeasure over how he was managing the border, prompting three House Republicans to reject and doom the effort. A fourth voted no for procedural reasons. House Republicans had argued the impeachment attempt was more serious than the Senate’s proposed border policy changes, which the House GOP excoriated before Senate Republicans similarly balked.

“They said there was a crisis. They insisted that we had to negotiate a border deal. We negotiated the border deal they wanted and now they’re walking away because the almighty Donald Trump thinks that will be better for his reelection prospects,” said an exasperated Massachusetts Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren, who added she’s still undecided on how to vote on the border deal herself.

It’s a lesson in the realities of modern politics. Congress is at one of its most narrowly divided moments in history, with the smallest House margin for the Republican majority in decades, a 51-49 majority for Democrats in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to advance anything, and a Democrat in the White House.

In theory, those conditions should foster bipartisanship, as lawmakers are forced to negotiate across the aisle to pass any laws. But that assumes an interest in passing laws — something lawmakers seem to increasingly admit is not their objective.

While some Republicans and Democrats have pointed to substantive policy concerns on both bills, it’s the political calculus that seems to be weighing most heavily.

“Why would we do anything right now to help [Biden] with that 33 percent” approval rating, Texas Republican Representative Troy Nehls said to a CNN reporter of the border deal.

In remarks on Tuesday, Biden touted conservative endorsements of the bill, including the usually right-aligned Border Patrol union, and blamed Republicans for walking away from the table because of political considerations.

“If the bill fails … every day between now and November, the American people are going to know that the only reason the border is not secure is Donald Trump and his MAGA Republican friends,” Biden said.

As the bill was circling the drain, several Republicans pointed to the election nine months away as the venue to settle the argument.

“Let the American people decide ... in November,” Ohio Republican Representative Jim Jordan told Fox Business.

“Americans will turn to the upcoming election to end the border crisis,” Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso told Politico.

“I’m pretty confident we can do better with a new president,” said Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn, who said he didn’t trust Biden to enforce the deal.

Texas Republican Representative Chip Roy, a hard-liner who has been loudly deriding his Republican majority in the House for not giving him significant wins to run on, rejected the tax deal and has been highly critical of the Senate border deal throughout its negotiation. He’s fought his own leadership to push ideological purity. He listed objections to the tax bill including its short window of corporate tax break extensions and US citizen children of immigrants being eligible for the tax credits.

“I can’t go run on that. I mean, that’s it’s absurd,” Roy said. “This is my point about, ‘Give me something to run on.’ I mean, we ran on securing the border, we ran on ending the nonsense, we ran on cutting spending, we’re going to increase spending, the border still remains open. So how am I gonna go run on this?”

But when asked about the realities of a divided Washington, Roy struggled to explain a compromise he could live with.

“Maybe we can land this plane with some amount of agreement,” Roy said. “I mean, dogs and cats living together here. So, we’ll see.”

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy, who negotiated the border deal for Democrats, saw the divide in starker terms.

“How can you trust any Republican right now?” he said. “They told us what to do. We followed their instructions to the letter, and then they pulled the rug out from under us in 24 hours. So like, who are we supposed to work with over there? They are a negotiating nightmare.”

Tal Kopan can be reached at tal.kopan@globe.com. Follow her @talkopan.