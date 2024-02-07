Foreign governments silencing dissent on US campuses in Boston and beyond

Although shocking, this case is not unusual. It is part of a global phenomenon called transnational repression — the targeting of people for their criticism of an authoritarian government even far outside of that government’s territory. While well-known cases, like the 2018 assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi by agents of Saudi Arabia in Turkey, have made headlines, Freedom House has recorded 853 other physical incidents of transnational repression perpetrated by 38 governments around the world between 2014 and 2022.

A jury in Boston recently convicted Xiaolei Wu, a student at the Berklee College of Music, of stalking and harassing a fellow student who posted fliers on campus supporting democracy in China. “Post more, I will chop your bastard hands off,” read a message from Wu, according to the Department of Justice.

Advertisement

As the Berklee case makes clear, it doesn’t take much to become a target. Our new research investigating transnational repression on college campuses in the United States finds that international students who attend prodemocracy meetings or make critical comments in class are surveilled, threatened, and even assaulted. Visiting scholars who denounce authoritarian practices are investigated by authorities of their home countries. Faculty who research or teach issues touching on human rights in authoritarian or illiberal countries are harassed and have their public events disrupted.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Although governments of countries as diverse as Egypt, India, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia have all perpetrated transnational repression on campuses, the biggest threat to international students and scholars studying and working in the United States is the government of China. Not only have Chinese international students faced harassment and physical violence because of their on-campus prodemocracy activism, but they have also had to contend with the influence of Chinese Students and Scholars Associations, which are overseen by the Chinese Communist Party. On many campuses, CSSAs monitor students and even mobilize them to oppose campus events that are critical of Beijing.

Advertisement

Among the students we spoke to, by far the biggest concern was the potential impact on their families in China. If the students were identified as promoting democracy or human rights, their families could receive menacing calls or visits from the police. The psychological toll of this kind of transnational repression — often called coercion by proxy — can be devastating. The perpetrator in the Berklee College case sensed this, warning his victim that he had alerted public security officers in China who would “greet” her family.

Despite the fact that there are currently over a million international students in the United States — almost a quarter of them from China — too few university administrators know about the threat posed by transnational repression. There are few mechanisms to report incidents to campus authorities or established processes for addressing them. The organization Human Rights in China reported that the targeted woman in the Berklee case tried to seek but did not receive assistance from college administrators.

Wu’s successful prosecution is a point for much needed accountability. But ultimately, the solution to transnational repression lies in building up the resiliency of targeted communities and individuals.

For their part, international students have started organizing. In the past two years, the Independent Chinese Student Union was formed at George Washington University and the White Paper Society at Columbia University. Faculty have written and circulated guidance on how to address sensitive topics in the classroom and mitigate against potential surveillance. Some administrators have created training modules for incoming faculty and students to raise awareness.

Advertisement

Universities and colleges can do more. They can adopt a standard definition of transnational repression, highlight tactics in student codes of conduct to make clear that they are unacceptable, and create reporting mechanisms for people who are targeted. They can ensure that institutions of higher education continue to provide opportunities to share and exchange ideas, broaden experiences, sustain the civic culture that nurtures democratic norms, and protect their students.

Yana Gorokhovskaia is research director for strategy and design at Freedom House. Grady Vaughan is a research associate focused on transnational repression at Freedom House. They are coauthors of “Addressing Transnational Repression on Campuses in the United States.”