Making Super Bowl guacamole? Read this before you pay more for organic avocados.

My cousin had sent a video, one that could have been from any of the numerous food accounts. It shows a boy of early grade school age standing in the grocery store explaining how to decipher the Product Look-up, PLU, codes on the stickers on produce. The video has gotten 6.5 million views and has been shared by 335,000 people.

I took a sloppy bite of my breakfast sandwich. The strengths of an English muffin, an egg, bacon, and avocado never line up perfectly. Something always falls out the other end. Maybe I should have eaten with two hands, gotten off my phone, and focused on breakfast, but I had an Instagram notification.

If there are five digits starting with a 9, the boy in the video says, the produce is certified organic. Remove the 9 and you have the conventional counterpart of the organic item.

This is true. Organic bananas are 94011; drop the 9 and you have a conventional bunch labeled 4011.

The useful information stops there, however. The boy goes on to offer a common misconception about the difference between organic and conventional produce. “When it’s labeled with a 4,” he says, “then it has a lot of chemicals.”

“Having a lot of chemicals” made me pause between bites. The avocado oozing out of the back of my breakfast sandwich had come with a sticker that read 4046 — a conventional Hass avocado. Its peel sat on my counter. If I had heeded the video, I would have stopped eating and made a new sandwich without avocado.

But it’s misleading to say that conventional produce has a lot of chemicals while organic produce does not. The word organic doesn’t mean chemicals or no chemicals.

At its core, organic agriculture emphasizes nourishing the soil. Using natural fertilizers allows the microorganisms in the soil to thrive, in turn benefiting the plants growing there. The National Organic Program (NOP) standards outline what practices are required or allowed for produce to be labeled organic. Third-party certifiers inspect the farms to ensure that they’re following the rules. But these standards allow certain pesticides to be used — some of which carry more stringent warning labels than conventional pesticides.

I grew up on a family fruit and vegetable farm in Central Massachusetts. We practice conventional methods, meaning we use industrial fertilizers, and not all our sprays are certified as organic by the NOP. But some of them are.

So, how do organic and conventional differ — especially with an avocado? I looked at the peel on my counter. If the fruit had “a lot of chemicals,” would they not have been peeled off with the skin I disposed of?

I asked Ben Faber, an agriculture extension agent in California who is the subtropical crop advisor for Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, and he confirmed my intuition. “There isn’t much difference between organic and conventional avocados besides expensive fertilizer,” said Faber, whose name is on peer-reviewed articles on avocados dating back to the early 1990s. In fact, because the thick skin on avocados limits the damage pests and disease can cause, “California growers don’t really need to spray pesticides on their avocados,” he said.

Mexico is by far the largest producer of avocados. Avocado trees there get more applications of pesticides than avocados in California, partly to meet strict US import standards. Florida avocados have thinner skin and the humid environment adds more stress to the trees, so that fruit either has more blemishes or increased applications of pesticide or both.

But in all these cases, the pesticide is limited to the skin that you cut away when you make your vat of guacamole on Super Bowl Sunday or your daily avocado toast.

Back to California for a moment. The dry environment allows growers to water avocado trees precisely. Avocados thrive in the rolling hills with well-draining soils. And they generally don’t have to deal with one major avocado pest, a deadly fungus that causes a condition called root rot elsewhere in the world, because it needs wet soils. So why aren’t all avocados from California organic?

Fertilizer is the limiting factor. The cheapest and most efficient way to deliver nutrients to these trees is by mixing fertilizer with the irrigation water. Very little of this type of nutrition is certified as organic. Industrially made fertilizer can be made to dissolve in water much more readily than organic fertilizers.

In contrast, organic farmers must apply fertilizer at the base of each tree, taking time and costing money. And as Faber points out, the results are suboptimal: “You can tell an organic grove from a conventional grove by looking at it. The organic groves are always yellow.”

Yellow. The trees need more nutrients.

This leads us to a much larger conversation about organic farming. The spirit of organic agriculture revolves around feeding the soil and promoting biodiversity. Healthy plants and healthy food will follow. Key aspects are growing multiple crops, nourishing the soils with composts and manures, and promoting native insect life.

Does a large grove of avocados, yellowing in their struggle to take up nutrients, in places where no other plants have been seen for years, really follow the spirit of organic agriculture?

The answers are complicated and nuanced, much more gray than black and white, but this 30-second video on Instagram seemed to speak simple truths about food to its viewers.

The belief that no chemicals are used in organic agriculture is only one of many common misconceptions about the food that we eat. The issue of genetic modification is full of enough confusion for a separate article. For starters, the kid in the video says about the sticker on produce: “If it has a 3, then it is genetically modified. Never buy this.” None of that is true. GMOs don’t only encompass produce whose DNA that has been modified in a lab. Almost everything that we grow today has been modified from its natural form using traditional breeding. Artificially modifying a plant’s DNA is genetic engineering. Anyway, very little of the fresh produce available has been genetically engineered. The video shows the boy picking up a nectarine with a 3 on the sticker, and there are no GMO nectarines.

My family’s farm gets questions daily about organic practices, pesticides, and genetically modified organisms. Many of the questions come from people who have seen things like that 30-second Instagram video. But the hundreds of pages of NOP standards and the years of testing that genetic engineering requires take longer to explain than it takes for me to eat breakfast.

John Gove is a farmer and environmental journalist from Leominster.