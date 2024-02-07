The Senate should censure Tom Cotton for his anti-Asian questioning of TikTok’s CEO

Cotton first asked Chew if he had ever applied for Chinese citizenship. Chew replied, “no” and added that he holds a Singaporean passport and served in Singapore’s military. That should have been the end of that line of inquiry. Cotton, however, continued. He asked if Chew had ever been a member of the Chinese Communist Party, to which Chew responded, “Senator, I am Singaporean. No.” Cotton persisted, “Have you ever been associated or affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party?” Chew, visibly confused and irritated, replied, “No, senator. Again, I’m Singaporean.”

During last week’s Senate Committee hearing on the growing dangers of social media on young teens, leaders from the largest big tech companies testified about their platforms and what they are doing to ensure kids are safe on the internet. But there was one exchange that had nothing to do with social platforms. Instead, it was a racist interrogation by Senator Tom Cotton during his questioning of Shou Zi Chew, the CEO of TikTok .

To see a US senator openly target the CEO of TikTok’s nationality and loyalty to his country, Singapore, is troubling. It’s not because Cotton failed to understand that Singapore is independent of China and is a representative democracy. It’s because this type of blatant anti-Asian rhetoric is becoming increasingly normalized by those in the Republican Party — and the further it goes on, the more it puts those in my community in danger.

Anti-Asian sentiments have always existed. At a time of already heightened violence and targeting of Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, then-president Donald Trump fanned the flames by using terms like “Kung Flu” and “China virus.” After leaving office, Trump continued espousing anti-Asian rhetoric, calling his former transportation secretary terms like “Coco Chow” and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell’s “China-loving wife” on his social media platform.

When Republicans were given the opportunity to respond to clear instances of anti-Asian hate by the leader of their party, most either refused or downplayed its significance. Take Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who called Trump’s reference to Elaine Chao a mere “nickname.” Or McConnell himself who refused to comment about Trump’s repeated use of anti-Asian rhetoric.

Make no mistake: The widespread refusal to take anti-Asian hate head-on has left those in the Asian American Pacific Islander community wondering if we will be the targets of the next hate-based attack. Recent data show our feelings are not without reason. About 1 in 3 Asian Americans surveyed said they have faced “an act of abuse based on their race or ethnicity in the last year,” according to AP-NORC/AAPI Data poll.

With Asian Americans continuing to face hate-fueled attacks, Cotton’s questioning of Chew should not be ignored. The senator has yet to issue an apology and, a week later, it appears unlikely he will. But it nonetheless requires action from both voters and the Senate. Voters from Cotton’s home state of Arkansas as well as across the country must pay attention to moments like these and understand that there is no home for racism in any elected office. Arkansas voters should vote accordingly in 2026 when Cotton is up for re-election.

In the meantime, the Democrat-controlled Senate should stand in solidarity with Asian Americans by denouncing Cotton with a censure resolution, a formal statement of disapproval of a senator’s conduct. Cotton’s openly anti-Asian line of questioning requires nothing less.

While Cotton’s words and behavior during last week’s hearing may already be normalized within the Republican Party, it must not be normalized for the rest of the country. The longer it takes for people to speak out and act, the greater the danger it poses for the entire Asian American Pacific Islander population.

Victor Shi is a senior at UCLA, cohost of the iGen Politics Podcast, and serves as strategy director for Voters of Tomorrow.