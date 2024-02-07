In the Trump disqualification case, expect a Supreme sidestep

As bad as Trump’s legal arguments are, it’s hard to imagine that Chief Justice John Roberts or most of the other justices on the court have an appetite for kicking the presumptive GOP presidential nominee off any ballot. Still, they don’t want to bless the dangerous idea that former presidents are above the Constitution.

But that doesn’t mean Trump’s going to lose. Instead, the case, which is set for argument at the high court Thursday morning , is destined to end with a supreme sidestep: one that probably lets Trump win the case by default.

The case Donald Trump’s lawyers are making to the Supreme Court to keep his name on election ballots in Colorado and beyond is, to put it bluntly, quite weak.

But there is a way out.

Before breaking down just how the court can thread that delicate needle, it’s helpful to look at what the Constitution’s disqualification clause says and consider why Trump’s arguments are so awful.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states in relevant part that anyone who has “previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States” cannot “hold” any state, federal or military office if they have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.”

The main thrust of Trump’s argument is that the president is not “an officer of the United States.” Because Trump never took an oath “as a member of Congress, as a state legislator, or as a state executive or judicial officer,” the clause doesn’t apply to him, his attorney Jonathan Mitchell argued in the brief he filed with the court.

Hogwash.

The disqualification clause was enacted after the Civil War to keep former confederates from seeking elected office in order to obstruct efforts of the reconstructed government. The idea that presidents would be exempt from such a prohibition is not only unsupported by the amendment’s own text and history but also defies credulity.

Add to that the awful optics of a ruling essentially placing presidents above the law. Whether in this case or the separate claim Trump is making that he is immune from prosecution, that would be a tough pill for the justices to swallow. And they won’t.

Which leads to Trump’s next argument: Even if the clause applies to former presidents, Trump did not “engage in an insurrection,” despite rulings by the Colorado state trial and appellate courts to the contrary.

There is little chance that this court will give itself the task of deciding whether the former president is an insurrectionist. At a time when the court’s institutional reputation is at near historic lows — less than half of Americans say they have trust and confidence in the court — the justices can hardly afford the blowback they’d get regardless of which way they would rule.

The rest of Trump’s arguments are so thin his attorneys wasted little ink on them in their own briefs. For good reason: They include a claim that the Colorado Supreme Court has no power to rule on matters reserved for state election officials. Sound familiar? Perhaps it’s because it’s a rehashed version of the so-called Independent State Legislature Theory that the court rejected in a ruling last year.

So with a case so flimsy, how can the justices avoid ruling against Trump?

Enter former US solicitor general Noel Francisco, who submitted a friend-of-the-court brief that offers them a way out. Francisco essentially argues that one word in the disqualification clause ties state election officials’ hands: “hold.”

In a brief filed on behalf of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, Francisco argues that “by its plain terms, section 3 identifies a disqualification on who may take one of the enumerated offices, not on who may run for them.”

He argues it’s up to Congress, not state officials, to decide when that disqualification occurs — especially given the fact that Section 3 expressly gives Congress the authority to remove that disqualification by a two-thirds vote by both houses.

Of course, we know Congress has turned inaction into an art form. The prospect of passing legislation clarifying the disqualification process is a fantasy. And if Trump wins the election, not only would any effort by congressional Democrats to deny those election results from being certified be met by claims of hypocrisy given Democrats’ denouncement of similar efforts by Republicans in 2021, but Democrats are unlikely to have the numbers to succeed in that effort anyway. But that isn’t the court’s concern. It just wants to kick the ball out of its own yard.

Which leads me to a point that I’ve made before: It would be foolish to expect the court to save the nation from Trump. The only surefire way to stop Trump lies in the hands of voters. It’s their decision, not the justices’, that will matter most.

Kimberly Atkins Stohr is a columnist for the Globe. She may be reached at kimberly.atkinsstohr@globe.com. Follow her @KimberlyEAtkins.