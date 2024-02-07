Who loves you, Xi Jinping?

The quote was from April 2017. Haley — who was then Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations — had secured China’s support for a Security Council resolution condemning North Korea for its illegal missile and nuclear weapons testing. The American and Chinese missions had collaborated in the effort, overcoming Russia’s initial threat to block any condemnation of North Korea. In an interview on CBS after the vote, Haley courteously commended China for its cooperation.

”Nikki Haley Loves China,” the campaign message was titled. Below that, a subheadline proclaimed: “Nikki Haley Described Communist China as Being ‘A Really Great Friend of Ours.’ “

A few days ago Donald Trump’s presidential campaign sent out an email with a headline blasting Nikki Haley for supposedly cozying up to China’s totalitarian regime.

”I think China is really in good faith doing quite a bit,” she said. “They are trying to put pressure on North Korea. … I think China’s been a really great friend of ours, and the way they came together with us to do the statement last week showed that we are united [in] wanting North Korea to stay away from doing any sort of nuclear threats.”

As the context makes clear, Haley’s “real great friend” line was neither meant nor understood as an expression of adoration for the Chinese Communist Party. It was merely the sort of soft-soap utterance that diplomats routinely utter when they work together toward some end. Moreover, Haley was acting on behalf of the Trump administration, which makes it even more absurd for Trump’s campaign to single out her words as an example of weakness in foreign affairs.

The Trump email also rounded up a bunch of Haley communications from her time as governor of South Carolina. Replying to a pro forma letter from the Chinese ambassador to the United States congratulating her upon her reelection in 2014, then-governor Haley wrote that she “appreciate[s] the strong relationship we share with China” and “consider[s] your country a friend.” To the Trump campaign, that proves Haley is a Chicom sympathizer. To any sensible voter, it was ordinary civility.

The Trump campaign likewise points to Haley’s cheerleading on behalf of South Carolina as proof of her unreliability. Like all governors, Haley leveraged her influence to bring foreign investment — including investment by Chinese firms — into the state. Governors of every political persuasion have long engaged in such rainmaking, encouraging deals to promote local manufacturing and generate jobs. A reasonable argument can be made that striking business deals with corporations answerable to a dictatorial regime is unwise. But it’s ludicrous to pretend that by applauding a deal for China’s Jushi Group to open a fiberglass plant in Richland County, S.C., Haley was demonstrating that as president she would never stand up to China.

To be sure, this is the sort of idiocy in which political campaigns traffic all the time and no one with half a brain will take it seriously. But it is particularly rich coming from the campaign of Donald Trump, who, time and time again, has bent over backward to flatter and appease China’s dictator, Xi Jinping.

”Think of President Xi. Central casting, brilliant guy,” Trump gushed during a Fox News interview in July. “You know, when I say he’s brilliant, everyone says, ‘Oh that’s terrible,’ " the former president continued. “Well, he runs 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. Smart, brilliant, everything perfect.”

That was hardly the first time that Trump had expressed admiration for the Chinese dictator.

When Tucker Carlson asked Trump last April how smart he thinks Xi is, Trump replied: “Top of the line. … President Xi is a brilliant man.”

He repeated “top of the line” two more times. Then the flattery really began:

”If you went all over Hollywood to look for somebody to play the role of President Xi, you couldn’t find it. There’s nobody like that. The look, the brain, the whole thing. We had a great relationship.”

All of which was in keeping with Trump’s long history of sucking up to Beijing’s rulers.

In 2020, as the coronavirus outbreak was spreading from China to the rest of the world, Trump took to Twitter to praise Xi for being “strong, sharp, and powerfully focused.”

The year before, during a budget dispute with Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, Trump asserted that the Chinese regime was “far more honorable than Cryin’ Chuck and Nancy. … I think that China is actually much easier to deal with than the opposition party.”

In yet another tweet, Trump congratulated the Communist Party on its 70th anniversary of seizing power in China — as if Mao Zedong’s victory in the Chinese civil war, which led to a wave of mass murder unparalleled in history, was a milestone worthy of American applause.

There’s more. Trump had this to say during his speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, four years ago:

”Our relationship with China right now has now probably never been better,” Trump said, hailing the “extraordinary” bond he had forged with the Chinese tyrant. “He’s for China, I’m for the U.S. But other than that, we love each other.”

As recently as Sunday morning, Trump was still heaping praise on the Chinese president.

”Look, I want China to do great, I do,” he told Maria Bartiromo. “And I like President Xi a lot, he was a very good friend of mine during my term.”

It seems unlikely that anything Haley says or does can prevent Trump from winning this year’s Republican nomination. Trump’s loyalists certainly won’t be swayed by Haley’s position on China or on anything else. Yet for what it’s worth, Haley delivered a substantive speech last summer bluntly labeling China “an enemy” that poses “the most dangerous foreign threat we’ve faced since the Second World War.”

Echoing Ronald Reagan’s memorable speech to the British parliament in 1982, Haley told her audience: “If we rally now, the Chinese Communist Party will eventually end up on the ash-heap of history like the Soviet Communist Party.”

It is only one of the many contrasts presented by the Republican presidential contest, but it is particularly acute. Haley tells the world she would treat China and its ruler as enemies. Trump tells the world that he and Xi “love each other.” The Trump campaign can issue press releases claiming that Haley is the soft-on-China candidate. But only the most gullible of his toadies will believe it.

