Home of the Week: 1900 Melrose Colonial transformed into today home

Year built 1900

Square feet 2,284

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full

Sewer/water Public

Taxes $12,601 (2023)

The New England Patriots are undergoing a renovation, but this 124-year-old home has already completed the process. The on-trend black trim, window frames, and gutters and the white vertical board-and-batten siding stand as evidence.

A wide walkway leads to a classic Colonial touch: A 30-foot-wide farmer’s porch runs across the front of the house, with the main entry in the middle.

Upon opening a black front door with caming and sidelights, one can turn right and into the first-floor bedroom. The room, set up as an office, is 109 square feet and has three windows. The resident of this room would use the full bath off the kitchen, which has ceramic tile flooring, a tub/shower combination with a subway tile surround, and a single vanity with light-wood cabinetry and a Corian top.

The first-floor bedroom, found just off the foyer, has recessed lighting and is set up as a home office. Surette Media Group

The first floor bath features a tub/shower combination and a single wood vanity. Surette Media Group

A set of stairs with horizontal iron balusters is straight ahead of the front door, but the home’s main draw is off to the left: an open layout the kitchen and living and dining areas share that flows into a 396-square-foot family room that spans the rear of the home. Red oak flooring, off-white walls, and crown molding tie it all together.

The 304-square-foot living area offers recessed lighting and three windows. The dining area (181 square feet) is set before five windows, and a soffit forms a visual break with the kitchen.

The living room, part of an open layout with the dining area and kitchen, is just off the foyer. Surette Media Group

The dining area shares an open layout with the kitchen. Surette Media Group

The kitchen (169 square feet) features a white Corian-topped island that seats four. The Shaker-style kitchen cabinets extend to the ceiling. The matte white cabinetry and appliances are a nice counterpoint to the island’s navy cabinetry. Three gold-toned and boxy pendant lights hang over the island; their companion descends over the sink. The stove hood is clad in oak, bringing in an organic touch that matches the backed chairs along the island and heralds the beautiful beams next up in the family room. A door in the kitchen opens to a side deck.

The kitchen offers matte white cabinetry and appliances for a seamless look. Surette Media Group

The family room has a cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting, and a ceiling fan. A gas fireplace with a wood beam mantel, a granite surround, and shiplap that extends to the ceiling is under construction. Window seats flank the fireplace, and a door opens to the 25-foot-long side deck and the driveway, which ends in a detached two-car garage.

The family room will have a gas fireplace and exposed beams. Surette Media Group

The home has a farmer's porch on the front and a long deck on the driveway side. Surette Media Group

The property comes with a detached two-car garage. Surette Media Group

The primary suite, two bedrooms, the main full bath, and the laundry room are on the second floor. The secondary bedrooms are 155 and 166 square feet and sit side by side at the front of the house. They share a full bath with dark ceramic tile flooring, black fixtures, a tub/shower combination with a white subway tile surround, and a long, gray single vanity with a Corian top.

The two secondary bedrooms share a bath with a single vanity and a tub/shower combination. Surette Media Group

The primary suite (217 square feet) looks airy with a cathedral ceiling, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan, four windows, and a 38-square-foot custom walk-in closet with custom shelving. The en-suite bath features a long double vanity with gold faucets but black pulls on the natural wood cabinetry. The counter is quartz. Glass frames a shower with a quartz surround. The flooring in the bathroom is ceramic tile, but the bedrooms have red oak flooring.

The primary suite has a vaulted ceiling and red oak flooring. Surette Media Group

The primary suite bath has a dual natural wood vanity with gold-toned fixtures. Surette Media Group

The standalone shower features glass and quartz walls. Surette Media Group

The primary suite comes with a custom walk-in closet. Surette Media Group

The lower level offers 370 square feet of finished space. The home, which sits on 0.17 of an acre, has central air and has forced hot air gas heating.

Mariam Beurekjian of eXp Realty in Lynnfield is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.

Take the video tour.

Take the video tour.





