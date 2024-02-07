Red Sox again seem ready to tackle backstop job with backup options

Meanwhile, Wong proved solid. He flashed a premier arm with a quick transfer, ranking in the 92nd percentile in runners caught stealing per Baseball Savant . Wong is prone to the strikeout and the swing and miss at the plate, but has as much raw power as anyone on the club despite hitting just nine homers.

The Sox traded longtime backstop Christian Vázquez to the Astros at the 2022 trade deadline , then passed on bringing him back as a free agent. That turned out prudent. Vázquez instead inked a three-year deal with the Twins, hit .223/.280/.318 with six homers, and was benched during the postseason.

It was virtually unfathomable that the Red Sox would go with Connor Wong and Reese McGuire as their answer at catcher last season. Surprisingly, they did, and the pair was a strong choice.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

Pitchers raved about Wong’s game-calling, citing his ability to know what pitch the moment calls for and for slowing the game down. McGuire is a below-average defender, but is a lefthanded bat who can find ways to get hits, indicated by his .291 average in 314 plate appearances since arriving from the White Sox the same day Vázquez was traded.

Advertisement

Are Wong and McGuire still the best the Sox have to offer? Heading into 2024, yes. Catchers are hard to come by, and the free-agent market at the position isn’t all that enticing.

During December’s Winter Meetings, the Red Sox were reportedly tied to veteran catcher Martín Maldonado. When Craig Breslow was asked if the team would upgrade at catcher, the chief baseball officer said if it saw a lane or needed to do so, it would.

Tyler Heineman has played for four organizations since reaching the majors with Miami in 2019, and spent two months this winter with the Mets after Toronto waived him. Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The answer wasn’t Maldonado. Instead, the Sox acquired Tyler Heineman from the Mets for cash considerations last week, boosting the competition this spring. Heineman carries a light bat, but is a skilled, defense-first catcher with some pedigree.

Advertisement

Wong will likely command the starting job entering this, his second full season in the big leagues. The Sox rode Wong hard last summer after McGuire went down with an oblique injury. Wong answered the bell and proved himself to be durable, starting in 32 of 41 games from June 19-Aug. 8. He ultimately appeared behind the plate in 121 games, starting 105.

That leaves the battle for the backup spot. McGuire, who will be 29 in March, can become a free agent after the 2025 season. The Sox have enough lefthanded bats, so that could work against McGuire’s chances, as could his bad defense on a team that struggled across the field a year ago.

Heineman, 32, isn’t a free agent until after the 2027 season, though his age might make that not matter.

In truth, all three are backup catchers. And while one front-office executive said he believes Kyle Teel could make an impact at the big-league level this year, the Sox’ first-round draft choice in 2023 has played in just 26 games as a pro between rookie ball, High A Salem, and Double A Portland.

Teel was impressive, batting .363/.483/.495 (.977 OPS) last year, but the 21-year-old is in an organization that, under former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, preached the value of real experience and a player proving themselves at the Triple-A level. Breslow seems to carry a similar approach.

Advertisement

The lack of activity this offseason is a clear indication the Sox are playing the long game.

If all stays on track, Kyle Teel figures to become a fixture at Fenway Park sometime during the 2025 season. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

At a glance

2023 catchers: Connor Wong, Reese McGuire, Jorge Alfaro, Caleb Hamilton

Projected 2024 catchers: Wong, Heineman

Major league depth: McGuire

Prospects to watch: Kyle Teel, Nathan Hickey, Brooks Brannon, Johanfran Garcia

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.