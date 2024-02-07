Patriots hire Alonzo Highsmith as a senior personnel executive

Those titles could change, as the Patriots shuffle their front office duties following Belichick’s departure. Wolf has clearly earned additional decision-making powers, as he has connections with almost all of the team’s recent coaching hires (offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt , senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo , and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery ).

The 58-year-old Highsmith is the first external hire in the front office since the organization decided to move on from longtime coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick . Owner Robert Kraft had said the team would prioritize finalizing its internal hierarchy before looking outside for possible candidates. Now, Highsmith will work alongside director of scouting Eliot Wolf , director of player personnel Matt Groh , and senior personnel adviser Patrick Stewart .

LAS VEGAS — The Patriots have made a key addition to their front office, bringing in Alonzo Highsmith as a senior personnel executive, a league source confirmed.

Highsmith, too, has a pre-existing relationship with Wolf. The pair overlapped for six seasons in Green Bay, where Highsmith held first job in an NFL front office as a senior personnel executive. Wolf held multiple high-ranking roles during Highsmith’s tenure (2012-17), working as director of pro personnel, director of player personnel, and then director of football operations.

When Wolf left Green Bay to become Cleveland’s assistant general manager in 2018, Highsmith followed to serve as vice president of player personnel. They worked together for two seasons, until Wolf left for New England and Highsmith for Seattle.

After three seasons with the Seahawks, Highsmith returned to his alma mater, the University of Miami, to serve as general manager of football operations. Highsmith played four seasons of college football at Miami before getting drafted third overall by the Houston Oilers in 1987.

Highsmith will have a voice in a number of critical offseason decisions for the Patriots, who hold the third overall pick in this year’s draft as well as significant salary-cap space.

QB coach on the way

The Patriots continue to build their coaching staff, with plans to hire T.C. McCartney as quarterbacks coach, a league source confirmed.

McCartney spent the last four seasons working in Cleveland with Van Pelt, first as an offensive assistant and then as a tight ends coach. He last worked specifically with quarterbacks in Denver in 2019, when Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, and Brandon Allen all started at least three games for the Broncos.

T.C. McCartney is coming aboard as quarterbacks coach. Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The 34-year-old McCartney also spent two years as an offensive assistant and quality control coach for San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan. He has some playing experience, too, serving as the scout-team quarterback for three seasons at LSU after walking onto the football team.

In January, the Browns fired Van Pelt, McCartney, and running backs coach Stump Mitchell, so Mitchell is a name to watch as another possible addition to New England’s staff. The Patriots will need to replace running backs coach Vinnie Sunsieri, who left for the same role at Washington.

A salute to Cardona

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona will receive the league’s Salute to Service award Thursday night at NFL Honors.

The award, now in its 13th year, recognizes players and coaches who support the military community. Cardona, who played college football at the Naval Academy, currently serves as a department head of Maritime Security Squadron 8, a base in Newport, R.I. He oversees the logistical needs of 500 sailors across the Eastern Seaboard.

“I am thankful to the New England Patriots organization for accommodating my military service and I hope to be a model for future players who wish to serve,” Cardona said in a statement. “On the field, I hope to represent the fighting spirit of our veterans, as well as my brothers and sisters in arms whom I serve alongside today.

“I am proud to be the son of Patrick Cardona, a 24-year Navy veteran, and Margeret Cardona, who embodies the strength and selflessness of a military spouse. I am proud to be an Officer in the United States Navy and player in the NFL; with or without recognition I will continue to do my job.”

USAA will donate $25,000 in Cardona’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches, and the NFL Foundation will donate $25,000 to Cardona’s military charity of choice.

“Joe Cardona represents the epitome of the NFL’s Salute to Service Award,” commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “His commitment to honoring, empowering, and connecting with the military community as an active service member, while also dedicated to his Patriots teammates, truly sets him apart.”

San Francisco’s George Kittle and Green Bay’s Aaron Jones were the other two finalists for the award.





