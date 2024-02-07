Bruins rookie Matt Poitras has shoulder surgery, out for rest of season

Matt Poitras’s rookie season is over after the Bruins center underwent right shoulder surgery Wednesday and will be out of action for five months.

Poitras played in 33 games, collecting five goals and 15 points. He also played for Canada in the World Junior Championship after Christmas.

According to the team’s medical director, Dr. Peter Asnis, Poitras “underwent a successful right shoulder open stabilization [Latarjet] procedure . . . The expected recovery time is approximately five months.”