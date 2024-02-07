Bruins rookie Matt Poitras has shoulder surgery, out for rest of season

Matt Poitras’s rookie season is over after the Bruins center underwent right shoulder surgery Wednesday and will be out of action for five months.
Poitras played in 33 games, collecting five goals and 15 points. He also played for Canada in the World Junior Championship after Christmas.
According to the team’s medical director, Dr. Peter Asnis, Poitras “underwent a successful right shoulder open stabilization [Latarjet] procedure . . . The expected recovery time is approximately five months.”
That timetable would put Poitras on track to be a full participant in training camp barring setbacks.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Thomas Holovacs at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“Matt has been an important part of our team’s success thus far, and he will be missed. Our medical staff made the recommendation for Matt to proceed with the surgery rather than continue playing with an unstable shoulder and risking further damage,” Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said in a statement. “Everyone involved supported the decision as to do what was best for him at this time. Matt is just starting his Bruins career and is a key part of our future.”
