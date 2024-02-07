Celtics shake off Hawks for win at Garden

Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points to lead the Celtics and Derrick White added 21 points, 7 assists, and 6 rebounds. Jayson Tatum had 20 points but made just 2 of 13 3-pointers. The Celtics made 52.7 percent of their shots.

Then they took the floor against the Hawks and provided evidence of why the top of their lineup does not need to be disturbed, mostly controlling a 125-117 win.

Around the NBA, teams will be feverishly working to upgrade their rosters prior to Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. The Celtics made a minor upgrade Wednesday, adding veteran big man Xavier Tillman in a deal with the Grizzlies.

Advertisement

Neither team held a double-digit advantage over the first three quarters before the Celtics opened one up early in the fourth, leading by as many as 13 points.

The Hawks made one late push, pulling within 120-115 on a Bogdan Bogdanovic 3-pointer with 1:17 left. After a Tatum miss, Saddiq Bey, who was 4 for 6 from beyond the arc, missed a wide-open look from the left corner, and Boston held on.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Former Celtics big man Bruno Fernando gave his team a quick lift at the end of the first quarter when his cutting layup was followed by an alley-oop dunk that gave the Hawks a 37-32 lead, their largest of the half, with 6.1 seconds left in the opening quarter.

But Atlanta’s defense had minimal impact throughout the first half, and in this case it inexplicably let Tatum walk upcourt with the ball at his feet, giving him more than enough time to comfortably drain a 3-pointer before time expired.

Al Horford turned back the clock against his former team in the second quarter, starting with a rare one-man fast break off of a steal that ended with a thunderous dunk that brought great joy to the Celtics’ bench.

Advertisement

He then drained a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer before hitting another three from the right corner that pushed the Celtics back in front, 49-48.

The second 3-pointer was the result of good awareness by Tatum. The Hawks were already shorthanded, missing two injured starters, and when defensive ace DeAndre Hunter picked up his third foul late in the first quarter, it put Atlanta in an even more challenging spot.

Tatum seemed to realize this when Hunter returned in the second quarter. He sought to put pressure on him on several possessions before the Hawks sent a help defender his way. That led to cracks elsewhere, including that second 3-pointer by Horford, and a tip-in by Sam Hauser after a Horford miss.

The Celtics did not shoot very well from beyond the arc in the first half, but they faced little resistance inside the arc, where they had unobstructed access to the rim.

Jaylen Brown, who was 7 for 8 on 2-pointers in the first half, capitalized by converting three easy field goals at the rim in a row midway through the second quarter, including one drive that sent Hawks wing Jalen Johnson stumbling to the ground.

The Celtics made 21 of 26 first-half 2-pointers and took a 71-67 lead to halftime.

The Celtics continued to shoot the ball well in the third quarter, but they also had some careless moments. Their seven turnovers allowed Atlanta to linger, and the Hawks briefly pulled within 82-81 on a Bogdanovic 3-pointer and had a chance to take the lead before Horford came up with a strip and save to halt a fast break and the play led to a Payton Pritchard 3-pointer at the other end.

Advertisement

White hit back-to-back 3-pointers early in the fourth, the second a step-back prayer just before the shot clock expired. And then he connected on his third of the period with 8:01 left to give Boston a 109-98 lead, the first double-digit advantage by either team.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.