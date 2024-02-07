Celtics acquire forward Xavier Tillman from Grizzlies for Lamar Stevens and two second-round picks

The NBA trade deadline will arrive at 3 p.m. Thursday, but the Celtics chose not to wait until the final minute. On Wednesday afternoon, they agreed to send forward Lamar Stevens and two second-round picks to the Grizzlies for veteran forward Xavier Tillman.

Memphis will receive the Hawks’ 2027 second-round choice as well as the Mavericks’ 2030 second-round pick that had been previously acquired by the Celtics. A league source said that rather than use one of their trade exceptions to complete the deal, the Celtics included Stevens to keep a roster spot open for future flexibility.

That move also keeps open the possibility of converting center Neemias Queta’s two-way contract into a standard deal that would make him eligible for the playoffs.