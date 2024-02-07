Celtics acquire forward Xavier Tillman from Grizzlies for Lamar Stevens and two second-round picks

The NBA trade deadline will arrive at 3 p.m. Thursday, but the Celtics chose not to wait until the final minute. On Wednesday afternoon, they agreed to send forward Lamar Stevens and two second-round picks to the Grizzlies for veteran forward Xavier Tillman.
Memphis will receive the Hawks’ 2027 second-round choice as well as the Mavericks’ 2030 second-round pick that had been previously acquired by the Celtics. A league source said that rather than use one of their trade exceptions to complete the deal, the Celtics included Stevens to keep a roster spot open for future flexibility.
That move also keeps open the possibility of converting center Neemias Queta’s two-way contract into a standard deal that would make him eligible for the playoffs.
Tillman, 25, has appeared in 34 games for the injury-ravaged Grizzlies this season, averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 block per game. The 6-foot-8-inch forward is a strong and versatile defender who will give the Celtics a boost at that end of the floor.
League sources said this week that the Celtics were unlikely to disturb their top six, but would look to add veteran frontcourt help to reduce regular-season wear on the top players and serve as injury insurance for the playoffs. Tillman certainly fits this bill.
Tillman, who is on an expiring $1.9 million contract, has dealt with some left knee issues of his own this season and has missed the Grizzlies’ last four games, but it is not believed to be a long-term concern.
The Celtics signed Stevens to a minimum-salary deal last summer. The veteran forward appeared in just 19 games this season, averaging 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds.
