Deatrich Wise excited about new Patriots coach Jerod Mayo: ‘He’s been delivering results for many years’

But Wise, in a telephone call Tuesday with the Globe, echoed the growing number of Patriots to voice their support for Mayo. Many point to Mayo’s playing career — eight years, all in New England — as a major asset in his ability to game plan and connect with players.

Mayo, whom the Patriots hired to replace longtime coach Bill Belichick, has no formal coordinator experience at any level. The five years he spent as inside linebackers coach on Belichick’s staff is the extent of his coaching career. At 37, Mayo is the second-youngest active coach in the NFL, behind only Seattle’s Mike Macdonald.

LAS VEGAS — Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise doesn’t want to hear about any concerns regarding Jerod Mayo’s readiness for his new role as head coach.

Advertisement

“He knows the game,” Wise said. “I’ve learned most coaches with playing experience have great results in coaching. They’re able to talk to players. They’re able to relate to players. They’re able to see the same things that players have seen and also let them know what they have seen in the past. If you played the game, you see the game differently.”

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Mayo is the latest former pro player to earn a head coaching gig, joining Detroit’s Dan Campbell, Las Vegas’s Antonio Pierce, Minnesota’s Kevin O’Connell, and Houston’s DeMeco Ryans. O’Connell and Ryans earned playoff berths in their first year, while Campbell’s Lions reached the NFC Championship game this year.

“Even though the game has changed drastically, football’s fundamentals are still the same — techniques and things of that nature,” Wise said. “The rules have changed, but the fundamentals stay the same. Guys who play the game listen a little bit differently to guys who have played the game.”

Wise also pointed out that Mayo eventually fulfilled several of the duties of a defensive coordinator, just without the title.

Advertisement

“He has called plays,” Wise said. “He’s been our informal DC for a long period of time. He knows the defense. He may not have had the title, but we all know titles are one thing and results are another. He’s been delivering results for many years as a player and a coach.”

When the Patriots formalized a plan to retain Mayo for the long term, the expectation was that he would take over for Belichick in 2025. But New England’s abysmal 2023 season accelerated the timeline, pushing Belichick out in favor of Mayo a year early.

Wise didn’t want to say much about Belichick’s exit, instead preferring to focus on Mayo’s promotion. He called Mayo “a great leader,” highlighting his ability to motivate while criticizing players. Mayo’s influence played an important role in the defense’s effort at the end of the season, when the team already was eliminated from playoff contention.

“He’s able to get the best out of guys,” Wise said. “He’s able to use words that incite a passion in his players. Week in and week out, we knew who we were going up against and we knew the outcome that needed to happen. We were able to stop a lot of great offenses just purely off the preparation that Jerod Mayo and the other coaches provided for us.”

Wise, who has been with the Patriots since before Mayo joined Belichick’s staff in 2019, can’t pinpoint when he first realized Mayo would make for a good head coach. But he noticed over the years how the defense would rally around him.

Advertisement

Wise also gave a strong endorsement for new defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington, his position coach for the past four seasons. According to Wise, Covington is best known for the speeches he delivers to get players in the right mind-set for the upcoming practice or game.

“He’s a very passionate leader that has the ability to see the entire defense and speak to the entire defense,” Wise said. “His football IQ has also grown, since 2017 until now. Every time he talks to us, he’s able to break down offenses and tell us why we run certain plays to get the outcome that we need. He’s very intelligent and can definitely read teams.”

Mayo interviewed a handful of external candidates for the defensive coordinator opening, but ultimately decided to promote the 34-year-old Covington, who has spent the last seven years with the Patriots.

As a core member of the defense since 2017, Wise believes keeping the tandem of Mayo and Covington intact will benefit the Patriots.

“It’s a familiar face to a lot of guys in the room,” Wise said. “A lot of guys respond to guys who are familiar to them. [DeMarcus] knows the defense, he knows how things go, he knows the terminology. There’s not much re-teaching for him. He knows what to do. And I think [DeMarcus] will do a great job of leading the team this year.”

Advertisement

As the Patriots navigate their offseason of changes, stability on the defensive side of the ball should be welcomed. The unit’s positional coaches need to be finalized, but defensive players across the board seem pleased about Mayo and Covington’s new roles.

“We’re ready for it,” Wise said. “Everybody’s excited.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.