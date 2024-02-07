Despite their individual talent, Nobles girls’ basketball players are all about the team

“All of a sudden, you look up at the end of this scrimmage and it’s 59-57, and they’re battling right to the very end,” coach Alex Gallagher said. “Coaches didn’t have to use their voice at all. It was the beauty of watching these kids get after each other and love it.”

The Bulldogs’ top six players are either committed to a Division 1 college program or deciding between offers, and more will develop into college-caliber talents. They frequently carve out practice time for a full 32-minute scrimmage. With no referees or free throws, things can get intense.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the Nobles girls’ basketball team’s scrimmages are often more competitive than games.

Nobles is the top girls’ basketball team in New England. The Bulldogs were 20-0 in NEPSAC play entering Wednesday, with 19 wins by double digits and 16 by 20 or more points. Gallagher said last year’s Class AA championship squad might have been the best in his 23 years. This one could surpass it.

“It’s very humbling to coach this team,” Gallagher said. “There have been a number of moments this year where I’ve sat back as a game was going on, or practice was going on, and thought, ‘How lucky am I that I’m being given the opportunity, at this point in my career, to work with this group?’”

The starting lineup, all back from last season, is unparalleled. It begins with reigning Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year Grace Oliver(Norwell), a 6-foot-1-inch Colorado commit ranked No. 84 in her class by ESPN. Senior Nasi Simmons (Brockton) is a quick slasher and versatile scorer headed to Ivy League power Columbia.

Junior Jasmyn Cooper (North Easton) is a polished passer and finisher at 6-1, ranked No. 56 in the 2025 class. High-energy scorer and rebounder Ashley Dinges (Haverhill) has offers from Princeton, Providence, and Marquette, among others. Junior Christina Pham (South Boston) is arguably the best shooter in the state and has offers from most local programs, including Boston College.

Many could stuff the stat sheet at other schools. Three of them did — Dinges was a Globe Super Team member at Central Catholic two years ago, while Cooper (Oliver Ames) and Oliver (Norwell) were All-Scholastics that year.

The Bulldogs are so loaded that Tahira Muhammad, a Dartmouth commit who would star on most teams in the state, comes off the bench. Tori Balser, a multisport standout and Harvard lacrosse commit, is next in the rotation.

“Tahira is a huge leader in that sense, and she set the model for sacrifice,” Simmons said. “We see her lead and we follow the way, and we’re all willing to sacrifice as well.”

Nobles senior Nasi Simmons drives to the basket on teammate Tahira Muhammad in a practice session at Rappaport Gymnasium. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Nobles’s “love, serve, and care” mantra helps the myriad stars give up individual chances to shine in pursuit of a winning bond. It’s a shift Gallagher has made as coach and athletic director. When he started, Gallagher estimates about 50 percent of his coaching effort was directed toward building a culture, and the other 50 percent toward X’s and O’s. Now it’s a 90-10 split.

The Bulldogs hold two “culture sessions” each week where they talk about on- and off-court challenges. They carry a white “why box” to every game that holds reflections on why each person plays basketball. That preseason session, when players wrote and read their motivations aloud, is when Oliver said she first felt she could be vulnerable with her teammates.

“Tears are shed when we all say our ‘whys’ and open up to each other, because we all just feel so much emotion towards each other and the team,” she said.

Simmons, in her sixth season, has bridged the eras of dominance between Caroline Ducharme (now at UConn) and the current team. She understands the expectations as well as anyone and is Oliver’s friend and roommate. The two sometimes took phone calls together with college coaches during recruiting.

“We just have such a special relationship, and it’s a very open and honest one,” Oliver said.

Players can lean on each other because they understand the pressure that comes with chasing a scholarship. As an athletic director, Gallagher sees the increasing selectivity and competition in college admissions and recruiting, and the toll that can take on younger athletes. It’s another reason he preaches the value of love between teammates.

Though the Bulldogs are often focused on the game or scrimmage at hand, they find moments to appreciate the talent and synergy on the court.

“One of my favorite things to do is cheer on the bench,” Simmons said, “because it’s really beautiful basketball to watch.”

ALEX GALLAGHER, Nobles coach (right), talking to Ashley Dingis. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Courtside chatter

▪ Mansfield coach Heather McPherson wasn’t sure what to expect coming into this season after graduating seven seniors from last year’s squad.

When the Hornets struggled in their first game, she prepared herself for growing pains. Since then, they’ve learned to lean on athleticism, defense, and rebounding to build a 12-4 record and vault to No. 10 in the Division 2 power rankings.

In its most recent triumph, a 54-53 win over Oliver Ames on Monday, Mansfield pressed relentlessly to rally from a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Senior captain Kara Santos (13 points, 7 rebounds per game), sophomore Katelyn Troilo (10 ppg., 5 rpg), freshman Sophia Foley (8 ppg., 2 steals), junior Ella Palanza (8 ppg., 7 rpg), Keira Fitzpatrick, Frankie Spagna, Kelsey O’Connor, Sadie Jablonski, and Sophie Clang highlight a deep, well-rounded group.

“We have a great mix of senior leadership and new faces,” McPherson said. “Despite grade level, the level of compete remains consistent. I can’t compliment our captains enough.”

▪ Bedford (13-2) has won nine straight to clinch the Dual County Foley title. Highlights include victories over Chelmsford, Wilmington, Malden Catholic, and Acton-Boxborough.

The Buccaneers, currently No. 13 in Division 2, have emerged as versatile, attack-minded, and relentless under first-year coach Jim DeBenedictis.

Freshman Ashley Cohen leads the way with 15.5 points per game and has “never played like a freshman.” Seniors Mack Tierney (11.9), Bridget Sheahan (9.3), Cassie Morrison (7.3), and Madison Tierney (6.1) round out the starting five. Annabelle Davis, Tova Yerardi, and Grace Weisz are among the contributors off the bench.

DeBenedictis, who coached Reading from 2013-19, took the Bedford job right before Thanksgiving. He was hopeful and eager for the challenge, but acknowledges he didn’t realize how fortunate he was until he got in the gym.

“I can’t say enough about how lucky I am to have this opportunity to coach these athletes,” DeBenedictis said. “They work hard, love being around each other, and come to play.”

▪ Class of 2017 Medfield High graduate Lauren Casieri is running the Boston Marathon for the Massachusetts General Hospital emergency response team.

Casieri, a captain, 1,000-point scorer, and state champion for the Warriors, is a registered nurse at MGH. Running the Boston Marathon has been on her bucket list, and she’s overjoyed to live out a dream in April.

“I run in honor of my patients, and for those who are not able to run themselves,” Casieri said.

Casieri has raised more than $2,400 as of Wednesday. Those interested in donating can do so here.

Games to watch

Friday, North Quincy at Quincy, 5:30 p.m. — Alyssa Hopps beat the buzzer to lift the Raiders to a thrilling, 50-48, triumph in mid-January. The rematch between these two rivals shouldn’t disappoint.

Friday, Bridgewater-Raynham at No. 20 Dartmouth, 5:30 p.m. — Priority No. 1 for the Trojans is containing Kat Cheesebro, who erupted for 41 points in the first meeting. B-R has won four straight since.

Friday, Framingham at No. 13 Wellesley, 6:30 p.m. — Wellesley used a strong fourth quarter to pull away in the first meeting. The Flyers will be looking for redemption.

Friday, Andover at No. 10 Billerica, 7 p.m. — The Warriors have lost two straight and look to bounce back against a tough Billerica squad that leads the loaded Merrimack Valley-Large.

Saturday, Ursuline vs. No. 9 Notre Dame (Hingham), 1 p.m. — NDA took the first meeting, 50-44, and will aim to keep momentum rolling against a formidable foe.

Trevor Hass contributed to this story.

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.