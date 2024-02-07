EMass girls’ basketball: Sophomore on the rise, Wellesley’s Shannon Welburn headlines Players of the Week

Avery Cobban, Sandwich — The Blue Knights pulled away from Somerset-Berkley on Thursday and Middleborough on Tuesday, as the junior guard provided 21 points against the Raiders and 11 points, 9 steals, and 6 rebounds against the Sachems.
Kerri Finneran, Central Catholic — Finneran, a versatile junior forward, provided 20 points and nine rebounds in a 59-48 Merrimack Valley Conference triumph over Methuen on Friday, then 23 points in a 55-28 victory over Andover on Tuesday.
Maddie Oliver, Norwell — Norwell upped its win streak to 14 games following a 3-0 week, in which the dynamic junior Oliver averaged 22.3 points per game.
Advertisement
Addison Taylor, Apponequet — The junior erupted for a career-high 29 points, on seven 3-pointers, powering the 14-3 Lakers to a road triumph over Somerset-Berkley on Tuesday.
Muji Vader, Minuteman — She highlighted wins over Muniz Academy and Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) by dropping 28 and 23 points.
Shannon Welburn, Wellesley — Welburn, an on-the-rise sophomore, totaled 24 points in a 51-34 win over Newton North on Saturday, then 30 in a 49-33 victory over Brookline on Tuesday.
Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.