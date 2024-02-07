EMass girls’ basketball: Woburn exhibits its staying power in Globe Top 20

The top seven is unchanged in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll, after resilient Woburn found a way to outlast plucky Belmont in overtime. Bishop Feehan, Medfield, and Foxborough have clearly established themselves as favorites in their respective divisions.
Central Catholic earned a convincing win over rival Andover on Tuesday. Notre Dame (Hingham), Billerica, and Pentucket continue to cruise, and always-dangerous Walpole is hitting its stride at the right time.
Surging Mansfield enters in style following a statement win over Oliver Ames. Weymouth does the same after outlasting Needham in a thriller Friday night.
Bridgewater-Raynham and Andover are next in line, with B-R holding the slight edge following its head-to-head win. Other teams in the mix include: Bedford, Dover-Sherborn, Framingham, Lincoln-Sudbury, and Norwood.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll
The Globe poll as of Feb. 8, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|Foxborough
|15-1-0
|1
|2.
|Bishop Feehan
|14-2-0
|2
|3.
|Bishop Fenwick
|12-3-0
|3
|4.
|Medfield
|15-1-0
|4
|5.
|St. Mary’s
|14-5-0
|5
|6.
|Cathedral
|11-5-0
|6
|7.
|Woburn
|14-2-0
|7
|8.
|Central Catholic
|13-3-0
|10
|9.
|Notre Dame (Hingham)
|13-0-0
|9
|10.
|Billerica
|14-1-0
|11
|11.
|Pentucket
|14-1-0
|13
|12.
|Walpole
|12-4-0
|14
|13.
|Wellesley
|12-3-0
|15
|14.
|Mansfield
|12-4-0
|–
|15.
|Oliver Ames
|11-4-0
|8
|16.
|Weymouth
|12-4-0
|–
|17.
|Needham
|11-4-0
|16
|18.
|Lexington
|12-4-0
|17
|19.
|Norwell
|14-1-0
|18
|20.
|Dartmouth
|15-1-0
|20
Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.