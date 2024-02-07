EMass girls’ basketball: Woburn exhibits its staying power in Globe Top 20

The top seven is unchanged in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll, after resilient Woburn found a way to outlast plucky Belmont in overtime. Bishop Feehan, Medfield, and Foxborough have clearly established themselves as favorites in their respective divisions.

Central Catholic earned a convincing win over rival Andover on Tuesday. Notre Dame (Hingham), Billerica, and Pentucket continue to cruise, and always-dangerous Walpole is hitting its stride at the right time.

Surging Mansfield enters in style following a statement win over Oliver Ames. Weymouth does the same after outlasting Needham in a thriller Friday night.