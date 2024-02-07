fb-pixelEMass girls’ basketball: Woburn exhibits its staying power in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
EMass girls’ basketball: Woburn exhibits its staying power in Globe Top 20

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,Updated February 7, 2024, 1 hour ago
The top seven is unchanged in the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll, after resilient Woburn found a way to outlast plucky Belmont in overtime. Bishop Feehan, Medfield, and Foxborough have clearly established themselves as favorites in their respective divisions.

Central Catholic earned a convincing win over rival Andover on Tuesday. Notre Dame (Hingham), Billerica, and Pentucket continue to cruise, and always-dangerous Walpole is hitting its stride at the right time.

Surging Mansfield enters in style following a statement win over Oliver Ames. Weymouth does the same after outlasting Needham in a thriller Friday night.

Bridgewater-Raynham and Andover are next in line, with B-R holding the slight edge following its head-to-head win. Other teams in the mix include: Bedford, Dover-Sherborn, Framingham, Lincoln-Sudbury, and Norwood.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ basketball poll

The Globe poll as of Feb. 8, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Foxborough15-1-01
2.Bishop Feehan14-2-02
3.Bishop Fenwick12-3-03
4.Medfield15-1-04
5.St. Mary’s14-5-05
6.Cathedral11-5-06
7.Woburn14-2-07
8.Central Catholic13-3-010
9.Notre Dame (Hingham)13-0-09
10.Billerica14-1-011
11.Pentucket14-1-013
12.Walpole12-4-014
13.Wellesley12-3-015
14.Mansfield12-4-0
15.Oliver Ames11-4-08
16.Weymouth12-4-0
17.Needham11-4-016
18.Lexington12-4-017
19.Norwell14-1-018
20.Dartmouth15-1-020

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.

