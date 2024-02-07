Gloucester girls’ hockey continues special season with shutout of Masconomet

With the teams combining for 11 penalties, the Fishermen (13-3-1) struck twice on the power play and killed off all three Masconomet power plays — including an extended five-on-three in the third period. Senior Brooke McNiff scored one power-play goal and assisted on the other. Seniors Jenna Connolly and Abby Lowthers also scored.

The Fishermen, ranked No. 18 in the Globe’s poll, have relied on a strong power play and penalty kill all season. They used both en route to a 3-0 win over visiting Masconomet at Dorothy Talbot Rink.

With plenty of special teams featured Wednesday night, it was only natural that Gloucester would rise to the occasion.

“We have an older team that has really settled into trusting the coaching staff on setting up our systems,” Gloucester coach Rob Parsons said. “If you can settle things and keep it in the offensive zone, you’ve got a lot of time [on a power play].”

On the penalty kill, Gloucester has four forwards and a strong defense corps that have excelled this season. So even when the Chieftains (7-7-0) got a long five-on-three power play in the third, the Fishermen quickly got pucks out and scored a late breakaway moments later to seal the game. In the process, they helped sophomore Kaydin Cusumano earn her sixth shutout in net.

It was a continuation of offensive dominance for the Fishermen — they have 67 goals and they’ve scored three or more in eight of their last 10. Seniors Lily Pregent (14 goals) and Connelly (12 goals) lead the way.

“Last year, a lot of our scoring came from our defensemen,” Parsons said. “But this year, our forwards have really turned it on. If we haven’t doubled our scoring output from last year yet, we’ll do it in the next few games.”