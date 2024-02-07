Vladimir Guerrero Jr. beats Blue Jays in salary arbitration for MLB-record $19.9 million

Scott Buchheit, Walt De Treux, and Jeanne Charles made the decision a day after listening to arguments. Players have a 6-2 lead in hearings this year with 10 cases pending.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won a record $19.9 million in salary arbitration Wednesday when a three-person panel picked his request rather than the Blue Jays’ $18.05 million offer.

A three-time All-Star first baseman, Guerrero hit .264 with 26 homers and 94 RBIs last year, when he had a $14.5 million salary. He is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Guerrero topped the previous high awarded from a hearing — the $14 million then-Mariners outfielder Teoscar Hernandez received after he lost last year. Hernandez signed a one-year deal as a free agent this winter with the Dodgers for $23.5 million.

A son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, the younger Guerrero turns 25 next month. He has a .279 average with 130 homers and 404 RBIs in five seasons with the Blue Jays.

Guerrero’s best season was in 2021, when he tied for the major league lead with 48 home runs and hit .311 with 111 RBIs. He earned a Gold Glove in 2022 and won last year’s All-Star Home Run Derby at Seattle, matching the feat of his father in 2007 at San Francisco.