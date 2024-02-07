Hawks at Celtics: Boston looks to regain a winning streak at TD Garden

The Celtics are back at TD Garden on Wednesday to take on the Hawks, who suffered a 5-point loss to the Clippers on Monday.

Boston warmly welcomed Marcus Smart in his return to TD Garden with Memphis, after the Celtics traded him to the Grizzlies last summer. Smart did not play because of a finger injury.

The Celtics bounced back from a disappointing loss against the Lakers to defeat the Grizzlies 131-91 on Sunday, behind 34 points from Jayson Tatum.

Jalen Brown is off the injury report after sitting out of Boston’s last game because of a back issue.

Tipoff is at 7:30. Let’s get into it.

When: Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

HAWKS

Season record: 22-28. vs. spread: 14-36. Over/under: 28-21, 1 push

Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

CELTICS

Season record: 38-12. vs. spread: 24-24, 2 pushes. Over/under: 25-25

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 3-7

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Atlanta 121.6, Boston 120.3

Points allowed per game: Atlanta 123.9, Boston 110.7

Field goal percentage: Atlanta .467, Boston .477

Opponent field goal percentage: Atlanta .503, Boston .449

3-point percentage: Atlanta .364, Boston .379

Opponent 3-point percentage: Atlanta .390, Boston .349

Stat of the day: The Hawks are third in the NBA’s scoring charts (121.6 points per game), while the Celtics are fifth (120.3) in the league.

Notes: Kristaps Porzingis had 26 points and 8 rebounds against Memphis... Tatum and Porzingis both sat out in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies had only eight players available for that contest because 13 were on the injury report. ... Jordan Walsh secured a dunk with eight minutes left in the game for his first NBA basket. ... The Celtics are 3-2 through five games of a seven-game homestand. ... The Hawks had their four-game winning streak end with the loss to the Clippers on Monday. Atlanta made 20 of its 39 3-point attempts, but Los Angeles was 21 of 35 from deep. ... Atlanta has played its past six games at home.

Sofia Garrett can be reached at sofia.garrett@globe.com. Follow her on Instagram @sofia.garrett.