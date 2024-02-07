If the Patriots want to upgrade at tight end, there is talent in free agency and the draft

For much of the season, Hunter Henry led the team in receptions, eventually being usurped at the end by Ezekiel Elliott and DeMario Douglas. Henry’s six touchdown catches were the most on the team, and while his season came to a premature end because of a knee injury (the first games he had missed in his two-plus years in New England), he was one of the most effective parts of the offense.

If you are looking for a positional bright spot when it came to the Patriots’ woeful passing game in 2023, the tight end position was your best bet.

Advertisement

In addition, while Mike Gesicki and Pharaoh Brown had underwhelming final numbers, both made the most of the opportunities they were given. That was particularly the case with Brown, who followed Bill O’Brien to New England and immediately made his mark as a physical presence who was willing to do a little bit of everything to stay in the field, including take snaps at fullback.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

So what to do for 2024? The Patriots have just one tight end under contract in La’Michael Pettway, which means moves will be made, either in the draft or free agency. In some ways, the Patriots’ free agent approach at tight end could mirror their plans at tackle, in the sense that the option that seems to make the most sense — in this case, Henry — is already in the building.

But would new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt be more interested in importing someone like Harrison Bryant, whom he worked with in Cleveland and is set to become a free agent? Or with a change in offensive philosophy seemingly in the cards, could they pursue a free agent like Gerald Everett, who has experience (127 catches in four seasons with Sean McVay’s Rams) in the West Coast system? Or would the new-look Patriots be inclined to figure out a way to draft John Mackey Award winner Brock Bowers (who is likely to land somewhere near the middle of the first round)?

Advertisement

All legitimate questions for the tight end position as the Patriots look to turn the page to a new era of offensive football.

Currently on the roster: Hunter Henry (42 catches, 419 yards, 6 TDs), Mike Gesicki (29 catches, 244 yards, 2 TDs), Pharaoh Brown (13 catches, 208 yards, 1 TD), La’Michael Pettway, Matt Sokol (practice squad).

Notable free agents (pending franchise tag assignments)

Dalton Schultz is the best of a bunch who offer an intriguing set of skills. The 6-foot-5-inch, 244-pounder has become an impressive pass catcher the last few years, with 257 receptions the last four seasons. Considering his place in the market and his growing importance to the Houston offense (he was second on the Texans with 59 catches last year), the 27-year-old could be in line for a handsome payday.

Tier One: Dalton Schultz (59 catches, 635 yards, 5 TDs), Noah Fant (32 catches, 414 yards), Gerald Everett (51 catches, 411 yards, 3 TDs), Hunter Henry.

Tier Two: Harrison Bryant (13 catches, 81 yards, three TDs), Adam Trautman (22 catches, 204 yards, three TDs), Austin Hooper (25 catches, 234 yards), Mike Gesicki, Pharaoh Brown.

Dalton Schultz was second on the Texans with 59 catches last year and could be a free-agent target for the Patriots. Andy Lyons/Getty

Draft possibilities

It’s Brock Bowers, and then everybody else. The 6-4, 240-pounder had 56 catches for 714 yards and 6 touchdowns last season with Georgia. A two-time national champion, he is — outside of Marvin Harrison Jr. — the closest thing this draft has to a sure thing when you’re talking about offensive skill-position players.

Advertisement

Two other things that could relate to the Patriots: If they land quarterback Drake Maye at No. 3, it would make sense for them to go after fellow Tar Heel Bryson Nesbit, who was a favorite target of Maye and finished last year with 41 catches fir 585 yards and 5 touchdowns. And given the history of the school and position, I’d take a late-round flier on Erick All (21 catches, 299 yards, 3 TDs) out of Iowa. He’s coming off a torn ACL, but Iowa has a knack for producing productive tight ends.

Day One: Brock Bowers (Georgia).

Day Two: Cade Stover (Ohio State), Ben Sinnott (Kansas State), Jaheim Bell (Florida State), Bryson Nesbit (North Carolina).

Day Three: Isaac Rex (BYU), Erick All (Iowa), Theo Johnson (Penn State).

Positional previews

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.